Harrison Brunicke Leaving "Terrific" Impression

Harrison-Brunicke
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins 2024 second-round pick Harrison Brunicke impressed his teammates and coaching staff with the work he did to set up Rickard Rakell’s goal in Tuesday’s preseason game against Detroit.

The young defenseman displayed his smooth skating, offensive instincts, and hockey IQ to keep the play alive and get the puck on net, where Rakell was there to bury the rebound.

“I thought he played terrific all game. I think he's showed that he wants to earn a spot,” Rakell said. “I mean, he's taking charge every chance he gets and tries to do something with the puck.”

“He’s 18, but he certainly doesn’t play like he’s 18,” Marcus Pettersson added. “He’s just so poised with the puck, he sees the ice so well. Nothing seems to rattle him. You don’t see defensemen look like that at that age very often. I’ve been impressed with him all camp. Wow.”

Brunicke’s smart decision-making and assertiveness when it comes to getting involved offensively has stood out to Mike Sullivan, who trusted him in a top-four role alongside Pettersson in the contest.

“He can really skate,” Sullivan said. “He's long, he's rangy, he defends pretty well. I think one of the things that has jumped out at us the most is how active he is in jumping into the rush. He's in the rush all the time. When he's on the ice and we break out of our end, you can be fairly certain there's a four-man front entering that that offensive blue line, and that's something that we're encouraging all of our defensemen to do.”

Sullivan has been asked on a number of occasions about Brunicke over the last couple of weeks, and “it's hard not to be complimentary,” Pittsburgh’s head coach said. “I think he's just had a terrific camp to this point. I think he's gotten better with every game he's played.

“He looks the part when he practices with our top players, and we like so much about his game… that's one of the reasons why we've given him the looks that we've given him. He's certainly earned them through his performance, and that’s how we feel.”

Brunicke is still with the Penguins going into their second-to-last preseason game, set for Thursday (Oct. 3) in Columbus. His approach to his first-ever NHL training camp is to learn and grow, particularly from the players he’s surrounded with.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve noticed here is the speed and physicality,” said Brunicke. “I think there are areas in my game to grow and play in this league one day. I’m just going to take it day-by-day here and keep working at it.”

Something else that has stood out to Sullivan is Brunicke’s aptitude for the game and position, arguably the most difficult one in hockey. When Brunicke has 1-on-1 time with assistant coach David Quinn and goes over video, they can see him apply what he’s learned to the next practice or game, whatever it may be.

“That’s really encouraging for us, because that suggests to us that this is a guy that's going to improve and get better through the process,” Sullivan said.

That being said, going from major juniors to the NHL is a major adjustment, and Sullivan noted how challenging it can be for a teenager to make that transition right away.

“It’s a big jump. A big jump,” Sullivan said. “Listen, we're really excited about Harry right now and where he's at, and the progress he's made and his potential moving forward. We're going to watch it throughout the course of camp and see where it goes.”

There’s certainly a chance Brunicke could still be here come opening night for the nine-game tryout window afforded to players in his situation. But for now, Sullivan and the coaches will continue to assist and grow Brunicke in his development throughout the rest of training camp as the right-shot blueliner looks to keep making his presence felt.

“We're really excited about Harry's progress and potentially the impact that he can make here,” Sullivan said. “He’s certainly made an impression on all of us. Let's just say that.”

Related Content

South African Roots, NHL Dreams: Brunicke's Unique Story

News Feed

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.03.24

Penguins' Goalie Depth Tested Early with Nedeljkovic Injury

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason Game 4)

Nedeljkovic Leaves Game; Blomqvist Stars in Relief

Game Preview: 10.01.24 vs. Detroit

Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup – 10.01.24

Game Preview: 09.30.24 at Detroit

Crosby, Malkin Put on a Show for Hockeyville

Game Preview: 09.29.24 at Ottawa (Hockeyville)

Statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins

Game Preview: 09.28.24 at Detroit

Penguins Preseason Lineups versus Red Wings (09.28.24) and Senators (Kraft Hockeyville - 09.29.24)

Getting to Know: Matt Grzelcyk

Three's Company

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

"Committed" Rakell Ready to Return to Form

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason Game 2)

Game Preview: 09.24.24 vs. Buffalo

Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.24.24

Burgh Proud

PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Three Categories at 2024 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards

Preseason Opener a Good Test for Penguins

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 64 Players

Game Preview: 09.21.24 at Buffalo

Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.21.24

Cody Glass Ready to be the Player He’s Always Wanted To Be

Penguins to Hold Inaugural Pucks and Paws Night on October 1

Malkin Eyes Playoffs, Mentorship, and Milestones

Penguins Looking For Competitive Spirit, Execution, Hockey IQ

“He’s Pittsburgh Penguins Forever”

One in (87) Million

Penguins Invite 69 Players to Training Camp

From Signing Contracts to Signing Sticks: Crosby Delivers Tickets

The Captain is Committed

Penguins Re-Sign Sidney Crosby to a Two-Year Contract Extension

Player Essentials: Rutger McGroarty

Penguins Impressed with Sergei Murashov's Talent and Character 

Tristan Broz Shines in Prospects Challenge Debut

Vasily Ponomarev "Just Hungry To Play" After Injury

Penguins to Open 2024-25 Training Camp on September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Meant to Be

Checking in with Sidney Crosby at Player Media Tour

A Special Honor in a Special Place

Former Penguins Kevin Stevens and Matt Cullen Elected to United States Hockey Hall of Fame

Penguins Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

Penguins Welcome a ‘Brand’ New Voice to the Radio Booth

Joe Brand Named Radio Play-By-Play Broadcaster of the Penguins Radio Network

Penguins to Appear on National TV Seventeen Times in 2024-25

Summer Catchup: Tristan Jarry

Rutger McGroarty 'Fired Up' to Join Penguins