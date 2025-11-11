Inside Scoop: Penguins in Sweden

By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

God eftermiddag (good afternoon!) from Sweden! The time here is six hours ahead of Pittsburgh.

The Penguins had a 9 PM flight out of Pittsburgh on Monday night, which was about seven and a half hours. Every seat had pillows and blankets, along with pouches that contained an eye mask, earplugs, a toothbrush and toothpaste, hand lotion, lip balm and socks.

I resurrected my digital camera from college - which means it's at least 15 years old - to take some photos of the guys before we took off. They were good sports about it:

Now, we’re going straight from the plane to practice at Avicii Arena. The guys are going to skate at the practice facility here.

