Inside Scoop: Penguins in Sweden

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

God eftermiddag (good afternoon!) from Sweden! The time here is six hours ahead of Pittsburgh.

The Penguins had a 9 PM flight out of Pittsburgh on Monday night, which was about seven and a half hours. Every seat had pillows and blankets, along with pouches that contained an eye mask, earplugs, a toothbrush and toothpaste, hand lotion, lip balm and socks.

I resurrected my digital camera from college - which means it's at least 15 years old - to take some photos of the guys before we took off. They were good sports about it: