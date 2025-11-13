Visit to Stockholm cancer center 'means a lot' to Penguins, Predators

STOCKHOLM -- Iceburgh kicked its feet up on a shelf and sat back as it took over the video game controller, the Florida Panthers battling the Edmonton Oilers in EA Sports’ NHL 25, a pediatric cancer patient in the other chair. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson grabbed a ping pong paddle and found a challenger; Penguins forward Rickard Rakell gave out fist bumps and signed hockey cards in silver sharpie.

Karlsson, Rakell and Iceburgh spent Thursday afternoon at the cancer center at Karolinska University Hospital -- as Gnash and Nashville Predators forwards Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly had the day before -- commemorating Hockey Fights Cancer Month, talking and playing with cancer patients while in Stockholm for the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal.

It was an especially poignant moment for the Sweden-born players, including Karlsson, who don’t often have the chance to make such visits in their native country.

“To be able to do this in Sweden -- I haven’t done this in, I think, my 17-year career -- for me is really cool,” the 35-year-old defenseman said. “Obviously Sweden means a lot for us. We’re still prominent people here, even though we don’t spend as much time here anymore. So it’s fun to see how engaged and how well known we still are in this community, in this country, even though we don’t see it on a daily basis anymore.

“For us to just show up as ourselves and give them a few moments of smiles and some other thoughts is ... it’s hard to put words on how much it means for us.”