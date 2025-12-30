Game Preview: 12.30.25 vs Carolina Hurricanes

The Penguins return home to take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (16-12-9), CAR (24-11-3)

Pittsburgh has points in four of its last six games versus Carolina (2-2-2). The Penguins have points in five of their last six home games against the Hurricanes here at PPG Paints Arena (3-1-2). The Penguins are looking to snap a three-game losing skid against the Hurricanes (0-2-1). Tomorrow's game is Pittsburgh’s final game of the 2025 calendar year.

QUICK HITS

Kris Letang has 11 points (1G-10A) over his last 15 games played and is one point shy of hitting the 20-point plateau for the 18th time in his career. He would become just the 15th defenseman in NHL history with 18 or more 20-point seasons.

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game ranked third in the NHL in power-play percentage (29.7%).

Nine of the last 14 games between Pittsburgh and Carolina have been one-goal games.

Blake Lizotte has three goals, three assists and six points in nine career games versus Carolina. His 0.67 points-per-game average against the Hurricanes is his second-highest total versus one team (Montreal – 0.75).

Defenseman Brett Kulak is one assist shy of reaching 100 career assists. He would be the 21st defenseman and 41st overall player from the 2012 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

OH SHEA CAN YOU SEE

Defenseman Ryan Shea recorded his first career three-assist/point game (3A) on Sunday night in Chicago. In doing so, he became one of just eight Penguins defensemen in the last 10 years to have three or more assists in a game.

GETTING TRICKY

Justin Brazeau notched the first hat trick of his career on Sunday against Chicago (3G), marking the first hat trick by a Penguin this season. Brazeau also tied his career-high goal total, previously set last season.

Brazeau also became just the fourth undrafted player to score a hat trick for the Penguins in the last 30 years, joining Evan Rodrigues (Jan. 2, 2022), Chris Kunitz (March 10, 2013, Feb. 2, 2013 & Jan. 5, 2011) and Pascal Dupuis (Dec. 11, 2008).

Brazeau has five goals and six points (5G-1A) over his last seven games.

CLIFTON 400

Defenseman Connor Clifton enters tomorrow one game shy of 400 career regular-season games. Clifton, who was drafted in the fifth round (133rd overall), in the 2013 NHL Draft, is looking to become the 39th member of his draft class to reach 400 games. Clifton has played in parts of eight seasons split between Pittsburgh, the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres.

POINT PRODUCIN’

Defenseman Erik Karlsson enters tomorrow's game with points in six of his last 10 games (2G-6A) and has 11 points (2G-9A) in 13 games in the month of December. Only six defensemen have more points than him this month.

Karlsson has recorded 896 points (203G-693A) in 1,121 career games. His next point will help him surpass Brad Park for the 14th-most points by a defenseman in NHL history.

GOALS GALORE

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game tied for eighth in the NHL in goals after reaching the 20-goal plateau for the 18th time in his career. Eight of his 20 goals have come on the power play which is tied for sixth in the NHL.

HOME COOKIN’

Forward Bryan Rust enters tomorrow's game with points in five-straight home games (4G-4A), and has goals in four games during this streak. This season, only Sidney Crosby has more points than Rust at PPG Paints Arena.

Teammate Erik Karlsson is riding an active six-game home point streak (2G-6A), which is tied for the longest active home point streak in the league.

STORM CHASER

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has 67 points (24G-43A) in 62 career games against Carolina. Crosby’s 67 points versus the Hurricanes are the second most among active players, and his 1.08 points-per-game average against them is the sixth best (min. 20 GP).

Crosby has points in nine of his last 14 games against Carolina (9G-6A) and has 20 points (10G-10A) in his last 21 games versus them. Only Alex Ovechkin (9), Steven Stamkos (7), John Tavares (6) and Adam Henrique (6) have more game-winning goals against the Hurricanes than Crosby (5) among active players.

WJC UPDATE

Penguins prospects Harrison Brunicke (Team Canada) and Will Horcoff (Team USA) were each selected to their respective national junior teams for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Brunicke and Team Canada have gone 1-1-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) while Horcoff and Team USA remain undefeated in regulation (2-0-0-0). Below is a look at their production.

