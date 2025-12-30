Game Preview: 12.30.25 vs Carolina Hurricanes

The Penguins return home to take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (16-12-9), CAR (24-11-3)

Pittsburgh has points in four of its last six games versus Carolina (2-2-2). The Penguins have points in five of their last six home games against the Hurricanes here at PPG Paints Arena (3-1-2). The Penguins are looking to snap a three-game losing skid against the Hurricanes (0-2-1). Tomorrow's game is Pittsburgh’s final game of the 2025 calendar year.