Musings: Sweden Global Series Game 1

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – The No. 1 reason the Penguins got a point in their 2-1 overtime loss to Nashville in the first game of the 2025 Global Series was No. 37, Arturs Silovs. He stopped 28 of 30 shots.

“He made some big saves. They had some quality chances,” Sidney Crosby said. “He was really steady, really strong throughout the whole night.”

He did his best to help out a group that just didn’t have it for whatever reason, whether it was not playing since Sunday or the overseas travel that came with a six-hour time difference.

“I felt good. Confident,” Silovs said. “Just trusting my game, structure, and was trying to see the pucks in traffic.”

The Penguins were particularly discombobulated on the power play, getting an opportunity in the first period and again in the second. The NHL’s top-ranked unit entering the game didn’t generate much of anything.

“We just weren’t executing well. We weren’t in our spots. We were just disorganized,” Crosby said. “It’s just not what we've done all year. So, it's unfortunate.”