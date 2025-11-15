Musings: Sweden Global Series Game 1

GettyImages-2246155295
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – The No. 1 reason the Penguins got a point in their 2-1 overtime loss to Nashville in the first game of the 2025 Global Series was No. 37, Arturs Silovs. He stopped 28 of 30 shots.

“He made some big saves. They had some quality chances,” Sidney Crosby said. “He was really steady, really strong throughout the whole night.”

He did his best to help out a group that just didn’t have it for whatever reason, whether it was not playing since Sunday or the overseas travel that came with a six-hour time difference.

“I felt good. Confident,” Silovs said. “Just trusting my game, structure, and was trying to see the pucks in traffic.”

The Penguins were particularly discombobulated on the power play, getting an opportunity in the first period and again in the second. The NHL’s top-ranked unit entering the game didn’t generate much of anything.

“We just weren’t executing well. We weren’t in our spots. We were just disorganized,” Crosby said. “It’s just not what we've done all year. So, it's unfortunate.”

The middle frame was an opportunistic one for the Penguins, who got outshot 12-2, but still got on the board. Evgeni Malkin got a lucky bounce from behind the net off Michael McCarron’s stick, with the puck deflecting in off Juuse Saros.

Malkin had a smile on his face after Thursday’s practice at Avicii Arena, reminiscing about the last time he played there.

“But 2008’s a long time ago. It's a great year for the team, great year for me. And I remember I scored,” he said.

There was certainly some déjà vu for Friday’s game, with Malkin again finding the back of the net. It’s like no time has passed, as the 39-year-old is turning back the clock this season. It was his team-leading 22nd point.

But from there, the Penguins couldn’t muster up enough to give Silovs more support. After Nashville called a timeout and pulled Saros late in regulation, Sweden native Filip Forsberg was able to tie it up. And while Silovs turned him aside on a Grade-A chance in overtime, Steven Stamkos won it on a snipe of a shot.

“There’s been games we played pretty good and not gotten any (points),” Crosby said. “So, when you have a lead going going into the third and late into the game like that, you got to find ways to close it out. And now it's been a few times now that we've lost those leads, and you got to find a way to close out games.”

News Feed

Game Preview: 11.14.25 At Nashville Predators

Visit to Stockholm cancer center 'means a lot' to Penguins, Predators

Karlsson home in Sweden with resurgent Penguins for Global Series, eyes Olympic spot

A Ship Fit for a Captain

Crosby, Malkin, Letang appreciative for another trip to Sweden with Penguins

Inside Scoop: Penguins in Sweden

Rakell Embracing Tour Guide Role in Stockholm

Musings: Kings Top Penguins in Third Period

Murashov’s Moment Arrives

Game Preview: 11.09.25 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Devils stay undefeated at home with shootout win against Penguins

Filip Hallander Out At Least Three Months with Blood Clot

Game Preview: 11.08.25 at New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Plans for 2026 Night of Assists Gala

Musings: Pens Regroup to Beat Caps

Crosby-Ovechkin rivalry with Penguins, Capitals remains 'great for hockey'

Heinen, Graves Earn Their Way Back

Game Preview: 11.06.25 vs Washington Capitals

AHL Goalie of the Month… and an NHL Call-Up

Musings: Penguins Don't Put Together Full 60 in Toronto

Game Preview: 11.03.25 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Musings: Penguins Have Point Streak Snapped Against Jets

Game Preview: 11.01.25 at Winnipeg Jets

Sign of Success

New Dad, New Perspective

Where You Come From Matters: Ben Kindel

Musings: Penguins Finish October with 8-2-2 Record

Inside Scoop: Mall of America

Rookie Ben Kindel Checks Another Box

Game Preview: 10.30.25 at Minnesota Wild

Where You Come From Matters: Parker Wotherspoon

Musings: A Wild Finish in Philly

Game Preview: 10.28.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Musings: Penguins Extend Point Streak to Six Games

Crosby Becomes Ninth Player in NHL History to Reach 1,700 Points

Game Preview: 10.27.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Rickard Rakell Out 6-8 Weeks, Ville Koivunen Recalled

Forward Rickard Rakell Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

Penguins Induct Four Legends Into Relaunched Hall of Fame

Musings: Penguins Battle Back to Extend Point Streak

Game Preview: 10.25.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Kevin Stevens

A Marriage Made In Hockey

Musings: Strong Start Continues with Win Over Defending Champs

Big Line, Big Impact

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Ron Francis

Game Preview: 10.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

Legend! Legend! Legend!

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 9