A Ship Fit for a Captain

vasa 2
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

The first time Sidney Crosby came to Sweden with the Penguins in 2008, the team went to the Vasa Museum. The Vasa is the best-preserved seventeenth-century ship in the world, sinking on its maiden voyage and being salvaged 333 years later in 1961.

As the Visit Stockholm tourism site reads, “for nearly half a century the ship has been slowly, deliberately, and painstakingly restored to a state approaching its original glory.”

It’s pretty epic, and Bryan Rust joked that it might actually be the captain’s favorite place on earth.

“I think on the plane over here, and when we first knew we were coming over here, he was like, if you're walking around the city, make sure to head into the Vasa Museum,” Rust said.

Though, as Crosby said with a smile, “I try not to tell people too much, just because it's actually pretty hard to describe it until you see it. So, I try to just say, hey, this is one of the things that's worth it to see, and let them kind of decide for themselves whether they like it. But usually, it gets good reviews.”

Rust and Anthony Mantha made their way over after Thursday’s practice, and reviews were stellar.

“I had kind of a blind approach to it, didn't really look into it, and I think it kind of did blow my mind,” Mantha said. “With all the little details on the boat, and how big it is, it was probably bigger than what I was expecting.”

vasa

A tour guide took them around a couple of floors, and she did a wonderful job explaining everything in detail. The guys recapped a lot of what they saw after it wrapped up and again on the ride back to hotel, and said they truly enjoyed the experience.

“My favorite stat of the day is the fact that it was only built in two and a half years,” Rust said. “That’s pretty impressive for a ship of this magnitude, with this much fine detail back then, over hundreds of years ago. So, that's probably the most impressive.”

“For me, it was the amount of cannons,” Mantha said. “It just looks like there was so many for a boat that wasn’t technically just going to war, more to show off, almost.”

Meanwhile, rookies Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke did the SkyView Glass Gondola Ride right outside Avicii Arena. The players have also been exploring Stockholm on their own time, walking around Old Town, going to a Japanese spa, and eating some delicious Swedish cuisine.

“That's what makes these kind of trips fun. You get to spend time with the guys, and you get to learn a new a new way of living,” Mantha said. “Like, Hayesy (Kevin Hayes) is talking about this coffee and pastry thing all day because Karl (Erikm Karlsson) brought him yesterday, and then we're here visiting this, which is one of the biggest ships... It's just cool, and makes us smarter a little bit, learning a little bit. And we'll go back home, and we can show the kids and the wife and talk about it a little bit.”

News Feed

Crosby, Malkin, Letang appreciative for another trip to Sweden with Penguins

Inside Scoop: Penguins in Sweden

Rakell Embracing Tour Guide Role in Stockholm

Musings: Kings Top Penguins in Third Period

Murashov’s Moment Arrives

Game Preview: 11.09.25 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Devils stay undefeated at home with shootout win against Penguins

Filip Hallander Out At Least Three Months with Blood Clot

Game Preview: 11.08.25 at New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Plans for 2026 Night of Assists Gala

Musings: Pens Regroup to Beat Caps

Crosby-Ovechkin rivalry with Penguins, Capitals remains 'great for hockey'

Heinen, Graves Earn Their Way Back

Game Preview: 11.06.25 vs Washington Capitals

AHL Goalie of the Month… and an NHL Call-Up

Musings: Penguins Don't Put Together Full 60 in Toronto

Game Preview: 11.03.25 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Musings: Penguins Have Point Streak Snapped Against Jets

Game Preview: 11.01.25 at Winnipeg Jets

Sign of Success

New Dad, New Perspective

Where You Come From Matters: Ben Kindel

Musings: Penguins Finish October with 8-2-2 Record

Inside Scoop: Mall of America

Rookie Ben Kindel Checks Another Box

Game Preview: 10.30.25 at Minnesota Wild

Where You Come From Matters: Parker Wotherspoon

Musings: A Wild Finish in Philly

Game Preview: 10.28.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Musings: Penguins Extend Point Streak to Six Games

Crosby Becomes Ninth Player in NHL History to Reach 1,700 Points

Game Preview: 10.27.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Rickard Rakell Out 6-8 Weeks, Ville Koivunen Recalled

Forward Rickard Rakell Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

Penguins Induct Four Legends Into Relaunched Hall of Fame

Musings: Penguins Battle Back to Extend Point Streak

Game Preview: 10.25.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Kevin Stevens

A Marriage Made In Hockey

Musings: Strong Start Continues with Win Over Defending Champs

Big Line, Big Impact

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Ron Francis

Game Preview: 10.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

Legend! Legend! Legend!

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 9

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Total Points in Penguins History

Crosby sets Penguins all-time points record in win against Canucks

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Scotty Bowman

Game Preview: 10.21.25 vs. Vancouver Canucks