Penguins Acquire Forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Danton Heinen, a 2026 2nd-Round Draft Pick and a 2027 3rd-Round Draft Pick

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Danton Heinen, a 2026 second-round draft pick (originally belonging to St. Louis) and a 2027 third-round draft pick (originally belonging to Washington), it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Chinakhov is signed through the 2025-26 campaign, and his contract carries an average annual value of $2.1 million.

Chinakhov, 24, has spent his entire five-year professional career with the Columbus Blue Jackets where he’s recorded 37 goals, 40 assists and 77 points in 204 NHL games. This season, he has accumulated six points (3G-3A) in 29 games.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Chinakhov has also appeared in 11 regular-season games at the AHL level, all with the Cleveland Monsters, where he’s notched seven goals, six assists and 13 points.

Prior to coming to North America, the native of Omsk, Russia played one season in the KHL, Russia’s top professional league, where he recorded 17 points (10G-7A) in 32 games with Avangard Omsk. For his efforts, he was named the league’s rookie of the year (Alexei Cherepanov Award) as a 19-year-old. He’s also represented his country on the international stage at the 2021 World Junior Championship and 2019 World Under-18 Championship (silver medal).

Chinakhov was drafted by Columbus in the first round (21st overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Pittsburgh now has 34 draft picks over the next four NHL drafts, which includes 19 selections in the first three rounds. No team has more selections over the first three rounds in the next four drafts than the Penguins.

Draft
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
2026
1
2
2
0
0
1
1
2027
1
2
2
1
1
1
1
2028
1
2
2
1
2
1
1
2029
1
2
1
1
1
1
1

