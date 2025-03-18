Sweden Bound: Penguins Pumped for 2025 NHL Global Series

On a recent road trip, Sidney Crosby was talking about places he’d like to visit during post-practice media availability. From a nearby locker stall, Rickard Rakell chimed in, “Sweden!” The two went on to joke about how fun it would be to go there together.

Now, they are officially getting that chance, as the NHL announced today that the Penguins will play a pair of regular-season games against Nashville at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Nov. 14 and 16 for the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden (more details here).

“It’s cool. It’s a great experience for the team and for the fans, too, to see teams that they wouldn't typically have the opportunity to see – along with some locals with Raks and (Erik Karlsson),” Crosby said with a smile. “It’s really nice.”

It is particularly meaningful to players like Rakell and Karlsson, who would have loved the chance to watch NHL hockey in person while growing up in Sweden.

“I come from a small town, so I never got the chance to see any professional hockey until I was probably 16 or 17,” Karlsson said. “I think it’s a great thing that the NHL does right now.

“Obviously, we have a lot of fans back home in Sweden, lot of young kids who start playing hockey because of the NHL, and it’s easier to follow now, too. I think a lot of people do, through the Internet and all that. So, it’s nice to be able to give them a chance to see it live.”

At times, it was difficult for Rakell to articulate just how special this opportunity will be. Rickard was born and raised about 15 minutes from Stockholm in a town called Sollentuna, where his grandma Rakell just celebrated her 90th birthday.

“It’s very exciting, just the chance to play in my home country and play in front of family and friends and people growing up, different coaches that doesn’t really have the chance to come and see me play over here,” Rakell said. “And my grandma, just for her to have the chance to see me play, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Rakell remembers being one of the youth players who come onto the ice for the national anthems for a Stockholm club, “and I thought that was a big deal. I can't even imagine what it would be if an NHL team came.

“So, it's definitely surreal in that kind of (way). This is just a different world. It's so far away from the small hockey kids back home. It's just bigger than anything. The Swedish Hockey League, it's a good League, but everybody dreams of the NHL. The hockey interest is huge. I mean, for kids to have a chance to get close and watch NHL players and guys like Sid, Tanger, Geno, it's a really big deal.”

This will be Pittsburgh’s second time playing games in Sweden. The Penguins began the 2008-09 campaign with an NHL Premiere Series against Ottawa in Stockholm, with Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang all part of that group.

“I remember just being really excited for the opportunity to play in Europe, and a great hockey city like Stockholm,” Crosby said. “We toured around the city, we had some time there... did a scavenger hunt, and we went to the museum there and saw the Vasa. It's the Viking ship they launched that ended up sinking right away, an old wooden ship. That was cool we had time to be able to do that stuff.”

As for the games themselves, the Penguins beat the Senators in overtime, 4-3, in the first matchup – with Tyler Kennedy scoring the winner. Ottawa took the second matchup, 3-1.

“To play in the two games was great. We had a great turnout,” Crosby said. “The fans were super excited for us to be there. As players, to experience something like that at a young age, too – it was a lot of fun. Since then, I know that there’s been a ton of games overseas and it’s something that always goes over well, so it should be a great experience.”

Funnily enough, Karlsson was also there in 2008, having been drafted 15th overall by Ottawa that summer. With then-captain Daniel Alfredsson from Gothenburg, home to Karlsson’s team at the time – Frolunda of the Swedish League – Ottawa played an exhibition game against that organization in addition to facing the Penguins. Karlsson then returned home with the Senators in 2017 to play Colorado in that year’s Global Series in Stockholm.

“It's obviously a great experience. Everyone that hasn't been there before, they played with a lot of guys that are from there,” Karlsson said. “You hear a lot of things about a lot of various foods and different things. So, it's fun for everyone to experience. Obviously, for us, it's nice because you have a lot of friends and family there, and at the same time, it's nice to be able to show your teammates your home country, and maybe put a picture to some of the things you talk about a lot and they're asking you about.”

Karlsson joked that having the guys try actual Swedish meatballs is a priority, which coincides with Rakell’s line of thinking.

“I'm going to take them on a culinary experience,” Rakell grinned.

“Is he really?!” said Crosby, who then tried to figure out what might be on the list. He enjoyed the food they had the first time around, saying Skagen – essentially Swedish shrimp toast – was “unbelievable, so good,” and figured the Swedish meatballs were a lock. But he’s looking forward to seeing what else Karlsson and Rakell might have in store for the trip.

“I think they’ll be pretty good as tour guides. They know the city well,” Crosby said with a grin. “I know Raks spends some time there in the offseason, and Karl’s pretty aware of the good spots in Stockholm from what I hear. So, they'll be great hosts. It's been a while since I've been back, so I'm excited about that. We’re with the right guys to show us around, there’s no doubt.”