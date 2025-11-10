Rakell Embracing Tour Guide Role in Stockholm

When the 2025 Global Series between the Penguins and Predators in Sweden was announced back in the spring, there was a lot of talk around the room about Rickard Rakell being the tour guide.

With the winger sidelined after undergoing hand surgery, he is fully embracing that role on the trip. The team flies overseas tonight (Monday) and will play games on Friday and Sunday before returning to Pittsburgh, where they will have a few days to re-acclimate before their next matchup.

“I'm actually feeling pretty good about it,” Rakell said with a smile. “It's definitely out of my comfort zone, but at least I get to come on the trip. And I said I'll do anything to come on the trip, so I just gotta own up to it. I just gotta be taking some of the load off (director of team operations Jason Seidling)’s shoulders and make sure I'm available 24/7.”

Obviously, Rakell would have loved the chance to play in front of family, friends and different coaches he had growing up that haven’t had the chance to see him in an NHL game - especially his grandma Rakell, who celebrated her 90th birthday in the spring. While missing out on that opportunity is disappointing, Rakell is still looking forward to being back home.

“I'm just excited to see a game in that environment, knowing all the memories that I have growing up going to Aviici Arena to watch bigger sports events or anything like that,” Rakell said. “Then just to see what kind of support the Penguins get in Sweden – I’m just excited for all those things.

“And even though I'm not playing, just have a small part of still getting to invite some friends and family to the game, and just being around, it's gonna be a lot of fun for me.”

Rakell was born and raised in the town of Sollentuna, located approximately 15 minutes from Stockholm. Back then, he never went into the city because it was a hassle to get there. But now, Rickard and his wife Emmeli have an apartment downtown, where they spend about a month each summer.

“I like that obviously, there's so many options for food. And then, just not having to take your car everywhere,” Rakell said. “Just walking around and go grocery shopping, like, every day, but you don't have to grocery shop for the whole week. Just spontaneous things like that. Go to the parks, a bunch of restaurants, just for lunch or anything like that. It's kind of nice when you don't have to get in your car or sit in traffic.”

For that reason, Erik Karlsson said good walking shoes are a must. “You walk everywhere,” he said.

When Rickard and Emmeli first bought their property, they started a list of restaurants they wanted to go to.

“Obviously, it has expanded throughout the years,” Rickard said with a smile. “But it's a good list. Every time we go there, we go through the list to see what should we try this time. That’s what I like, they’re all very local. If you want, you can go to a new one every day.”

They were nice enough to share that list with Pittsburgh’s traveling party, and Rickard narrowed it down even further.

Café Pom and Flora, Kale and Crave and Mahalo are some go-to breakfast and lunch spots.

Rakell then got excited about Östermalms Korvspecialist, a gourmet hot dog stand. “Sweden know hot dogs,” he said with a grin. “It’s really good.”

As for his favorite spot for fika – the Swedish tradition of enjoying coffee and a treat while talking about life – Tössebageriet is close to their place.

“I get like, a cardamom bun. Kind of similar to a cinnamon bun,” Rakell said. “If you go there and they have small samples of a princess cake, get it. It’s like, vanilla custard with cream and marzipan. I always get that for birthdays.”

Östermalms Saluhall, an iconic food hall, is a must. So is ordering Swedish kebab pizza or Lojromspizza (a caviar pizza). Also, getting tunnbrödsrulle. “It’s basically a wrap with mashed potatoes, lettuce, normal things... then also shrimp salad,” Rakell said. “It's called Skagenröra. It’s my favorite. It doesn't sound good when you describe it, but it's amazing.”

Sidney Crosby agrees. He’s been to Sweden on a couple of occasions, and said toast Skagen is his favorite Swedish culinary specialty. “It’s mini shrimp with mayonnaise, and it's a spread. That stuff is unbelievable. It’s so good. So, there'll be that; smoked salmon; smoked fish... and then, I don't know what else is on the culinary list. Swedish meatballs, I’d have to think. That’s a lock.”

It sure is, according to Karlsson.

“It's nice to be able to show your teammates your home country, and maybe put a picture to some of the things you talk about a lot, and they're asking you about. Like what actual meatballs and potatoes are,” he said. “I know we get it over here sometimes, and we call it that, but it's a little different.”

There were also recommended activities – like going to the Vasa Museum, which Crosby has done – and other tips to help make the experience great for everyone attending.

“I love coming back every summer and spending time there,” Karlsson said. “It’s going to be nice to be able to go there during a different season of the year that you normally don’t get to spend there.”

SWEDEN IN NOVEMBER TIPS FROM THE PENGUINS