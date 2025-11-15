Predators Wood thrilled to play against idol Malkin, Penguins in Global Series

STOCKHOLM -- When Matthew Wood caught a glimpse of the No. 71 jersey, it hit him. It was a piece of his childhood, right there in front of him, a piece of the fandom that had helped him fall in love with hockey, that No. 71 the reason for his No. 71.

Wood, the son of a hockey coach, grew up with the game. He grew up watching and appreciating and loving the Pittsburgh Penguins -- perhaps a rite of passage for every Canadian kid enthralled by Sidney Crosby -- but for Wood, the idol was Evgeni Malkin.

So when Wood caught sight of the racks of Penguins merchandise being set up in Avicii Arena, with that No. 71 prominently among them, he was secretly thrilled. And while he didn’t buy it immediately, by Friday he had made his decision. He pulled out his credit card for a Christmas present for himself.

The 20-year-old remains what he is, a wide-eyed rookie, a player still not quite able to believe where he finds himself, what he finds himself doing. Here he is in Stockholm, at the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, playing against his hockey idols, getting a chance to take the ice against them for the very first time.

“What makes it even more special, for me personally, is I’m a lifelong Penguins fan,” Wood said on Wednesday. “I wear 71 because Malkin’s been my favorite player since I was little. It’s like, I woke up this morning, couldn’t believe I was in the same city as Malkin and Crosby.”

On Friday, he took the ice against them for the first time, a 2-1 overtime win for his Nashville Predators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm in which Wood played 15:06 with one shot on goal. The teams will face each other again in the second game of the Global Series on Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).