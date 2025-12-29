Musings: Penguins Get Big Win in Return from Holiday Break

Chicago used its timeout at that point, and got a power play shortly after. But the Penguins penalty kill was bolstered by the return of Blake Lizotte, who had missed the last nine games with an upper-body injury.

Lizotte helped set up a goal from Rust out of the box that made it 4-0, getting it to Shea, who registered the primary assist. The goal resulted in Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight getting pulled.

“Lizzo did a great job kind of owning the puck on the half wall. He sent it to me,” Shea said. “At first, I wanted to try to hit Dewey (Connor Dewar) backdoor, but I didn't have a step on that guy. He actually did a good job back checking. And after I spun, they had a couple guys that came at me, but they kind of half came at me. And then after I got to the middle, Rusty was calling from when he stepped out of the box. So, I knew he had it, and the puck's better off in his hands than mine.”

Chicago had some juice to start the second, and got on the board with a goal from Nick Foligno just over midway through. But Brazeau struck twice in a 57-second span to firmly swing the momentum back on Pittsburgh’s side, the type of response that had been missing during their eight-game winless stretch from Dec. 7-20.

While the Blackhawks did strike again right after Brazeau’s third goal of the night, Noel Acciari made it 7-2 late in the frame to get him one assist from a Gordie Howe hat trick after dropping the gloves in the first. The third period was uneventful in the best way after the adventures of the last few weeks, with the only goal coming from Tyler Bertuzzi with 0.8 seconds left to make it 7-3.