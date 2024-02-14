Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (02.14.24)

By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins are back at home to take on the Florida Panthers tonight at 7:30 PM.

Doors open at 6:00 PM.

Tonight's game is presented by the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.

The game will be available to watch on TNT with traditional play-by-play. TruTV and MAX will have Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, Brian “Rear Admiral” McGonagle, and Matt Murley hosting the first-ever Chiclets ALTCAST. Fans can also listen on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (23-19-7) FLA (33-15-4)

The Panthers most recently blanked the Colorado Avalanche, 4-0, and are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. Florida has the league's sixth-best power play unit, with a 24.9% success rate. Their penalty kill is also the sixth-best overall (82.7%). Sam Reinhart leads the team in points (64), goals (39), power-play goals (22), shorthanded goals (4), and game-winning goals (9).

Game Notes

Colin White is set to appear in his 300th career game tonight. A native of Boston, Massachusetts, White was drafted by Ottawa in the first round (21st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward made his NHL debut with Ottawa on April 3, 2017 at Detroit. In 299 career games, White has 113 points (44G-69A). He has also appeared in 22 postseason games, 21 of which came in a run to the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers in 2022.23. White has played in parts of six seasons with Ottawa, one in Florida, and is now in his first season with the Penguins. Before the NHL, the 27-year-old played for Boston College (NCAA) for two seasons, tallying 76 points (35G-41A) in 72 games. White also won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships in 2017 and a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2018, both with the United States.

The Penguins have points in 20 of their last 26 meetings versus the Panthers (15-6-5 record) dating back to December 20, 2014.

In 16 career games versus Florida, Jake Guentzel has seven goals, nine assists, and 16 points. He has seven goals (7G-4A) in his last nine games against them.

Guentzel has points in 19 of 24 home games this season, and leads the Penguins with 26 points at home (11G-15A).

Last season, no player in the NHL had more points against the Florida Panthers than Kris Letang, who tallied seven points (4G-3A) in three games. His four goals versus them trailed only Auston Matthews (5G in 4GP).

Since February 1, Marcus Pettersson is tied for the fifth most blocked shots in the NHL with 11 over three games.

Pittsburgh has been challenging to beat on home ice since Nov. 25. Since this span began, the Penguins boast a 9-2-3 home record and a .750 points percentage that ranks fifth in the NHL. At home, Pittsburgh’s 2.07 goals against per game played through its last 14 games are the third-lowest in the league.

Pittsburgh has scored three or more goals in four of its last five home games and 11 of its last 14 games at PPG Paints Arena.

Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game two points shy of 800 in his career. Drafted in the first round (15th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft, Karlsson is set to become just the second active defenseman to record 800 points, joining Brent Burns (868). Karlsson, who has appeared in 969 games, has a chance to become the eighth-fastest defenseman to 800 points in NHL history.

Karlsson collected an assist on Bryan Rust’s goal on Saturday in Winnipeg, giving him points in 13 of his last 14 games (1G-13A) dating back to Jan. 2. Karlsson’s 14 points in this span lead all Pittsburgh blueliners, and rank second on the team overall.

Karlsson’s assist made him the 12th defenseman this season, and first Penguins blueliner, to reach the 30-assist plateau. Karlsson is just the sixth Pittsburgh defenseman since the 2004.05 lockout to have a 30-assist campaign with the team.

Karlsson (11G-25A) is tied for third in points and Kris Letang (11G-24A) ranks sixth among defensemen against the Panthers all-time.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game with 578 career goals, 405 of which have come at even strength, which is tied with Mario Lemieux (405) for the 16th-most even-strength goals in NHL history.

Pittsburgh’s duo of Sidney Crosby (29G-34A-63PTS) and Evgeni Malkin (16G-31A-47PTS) rank third and fifth among all active skaters in points against the Panthers, respectively.

Jeff Carter has played some of his best hockey against the Florida Panthers. In 43 career games, Carter has recorded 16 goals, 21 assists, 37 points, and is plus-9. His 37 points are tied for his third most against any one team, and his 0.88 points-per-game average is second-best.

