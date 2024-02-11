Penguins Fan Turns Crosby Jersey into NFL-Inspired Puffer Jacket

Kristin Juszczyk’s custom jackets made from NFL jerseys have taken the sports world by storm, with celebrities like Taylor Swift and Simone Biles among those who have donned a creation from the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Ryan Platt decided she wanted to do the same for her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“Kristin Juszczyk is definitely my inspiration, specifically the Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes (wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes) puffers that they wore to the Chiefs game,” Platt said. “They were iconic and I get bursts of inspiration when I see things, and I was like, ‘I can make that, so let's try.’”
Platt turned a Sidney Crosby jersey she had into a Juszczyk-inspired puffer jacket, documenting the process on TikTok. Her series amassed over 610,000 views on the platform, and she was blown away by the support her first video received.
“I was like, ‘let me just see if this one hits,’ and then I woke up and looked at my phone. I was like, ‘oh, it's blowing up!’ So, then I decided to finish the rest of the parts on TikTok,” Platt said. “I had tried to do flips on TikTok before but got no traction.”