Penguins Fan Turns Crosby Jersey into NFL-Inspired Puffer Jacket

Ryan grew up in New York and majored in fashion management at Cornell before moving to Pittsburgh, where she met her boyfriend, who’s from the area and a huge Penguins fan.

“I always enjoyed watching hockey, but I didn’t really have a strong loyalty to any team at the time, so he successfully turned me into a Pens fan as well,” said Platt, who currently works in banking as a Product Manager.

So, when she decided she wanted to make the jacket, there was no doubt in her head whose jersey she would use for it.

“[Crosby is my] favorite player on the Penguins for sure, and he’s obviously very well known,” she said. Plus, Crosby wears No. 87, just like Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Her incredible DIY work caught the attention of the Penguins social media team, who invited Platt to attend Pittsburgh’s 3-0 win against Winnipeg on Feb. 6. She wore her Crosby jacket to PPG Paints Arena, which impressed her fellow Penguins fans.

“One person did notice me from TikTok. They were like, ‘I watched all your videos,’ so that's the highlight of my life right now!” she said.

While Platt enjoyed doing the puffer, she is open to expanding her clothing creations for different styles.

“I'm open to exploring a lot of different things,” she said. “I started with the puffer jackets because I think they're really cool and a lot of people seem to want one and like them, but am definitely open to trying different designs.”

While Platt will be keeping an eye out for new designs at tonight’s Super Bowl matchup between the 49ers and Chiefs, she wants to continue her passion for DIY in the game of hockey.

“I definitely want to stay within the hockey world, because that's my favorite sport to watch,” she said.