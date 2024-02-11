Penguins Fan Turns Crosby Jersey into NFL-Inspired Puffer Jacket

By Carson Gates
Pittsburgh Penguins

Kristin Juszczyk’s custom jackets made from NFL jerseys have taken the sports world by storm, with celebrities like Taylor Swift and Simone Biles among those who have donned a creation from the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Ryan Platt decided she wanted to do the same for her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Kristin Juszczyk is definitely my inspiration, specifically the Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes (wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes) puffers that they wore to the Chiefs game,” Platt said. “They were iconic and I get bursts of inspiration when I see things, and I was like, ‘I can make that, so let's try.’”

Platt turned a Sidney Crosby jersey she had into a Juszczyk-inspired puffer jacket, documenting the process on TikTok. Her series amassed over 610,000 views on the platform, and she was blown away by the support her first video received.

“I was like, ‘let me just see if this one hits,’ and then I woke up and looked at my phone. I was like, ‘oh, it's blowing up!’ So, then I decided to finish the rest of the parts on TikTok,” Platt said. “I had tried to do flips on TikTok before but got no traction.”

@ryaneplatt

i saw the jacket and decided i immediately needed to make one for myself 😊 inspo:@Kristin Juszczyk #taylorswift #brittanymahomes #chiefs #diy #sewing #pittsburghpenguins #crosby

♬ original sound - ryan platt

Ryan grew up in New York and majored in fashion management at Cornell before moving to Pittsburgh, where she met her boyfriend, who’s from the area and a huge Penguins fan.

“I always enjoyed watching hockey, but I didn’t really have a strong loyalty to any team at the time, so he successfully turned me into a Pens fan as well,” said Platt, who currently works in banking as a Product Manager.

So, when she decided she wanted to make the jacket, there was no doubt in her head whose jersey she would use for it.

“[Crosby is my] favorite player on the Penguins for sure, and he’s obviously very well known,” she said. Plus, Crosby wears No. 87, just like Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Her incredible DIY work caught the attention of the Penguins social media team, who invited Platt to attend Pittsburgh’s 3-0 win against Winnipeg on Feb. 6. She wore her Crosby jacket to PPG Paints Arena, which impressed her fellow Penguins fans.

“One person did notice me from TikTok. They were like, ‘I watched all your videos,’ so that's the highlight of my life right now!” she said.

While Platt enjoyed doing the puffer, she is open to expanding her clothing creations for different styles.

“I'm open to exploring a lot of different things,” she said. “I started with the puffer jackets because I think they're really cool and a lot of people seem to want one and like them, but am definitely open to trying different designs.”

While Platt will be keeping an eye out for new designs at tonight’s Super Bowl matchup between the 49ers and Chiefs, she wants to continue her passion for DIY in the game of hockey.

“I definitely want to stay within the hockey world, because that's my favorite sport to watch,” she said.

