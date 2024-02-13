Malkin Working on Adjusting His Game

None of the adjustments are sweeping, and the Penguins aren’t asking Malkin to reinvent himself. Part of what has made him so special through a career that recently saw him pass Sergei Federov for the second-most goals by a Russian player is his combination of size, game-changing talent, and competitive fire.

Malkin put that on display in the last matchup with Florida back on Jan. 26, where he scored the game-tying goal with 41 seconds left in regulation to help the Penguins get a point in a 3-2 shootout loss.

That was the second-to-last game before the break, and at that point, Pittsburgh was in a pretty good spot when it came to playoff positioning. But after dropping two of three coming out of the break, the Penguins are now nine points behind the Flyers, who are third in the Metro. They are also seven points behind Toronto and Detroit, who hold the top-two Wild Card spots, with the Devils, Islanders, and Capitals also ahead.

The Penguins do have at least one game in hand on all of the teams above them in the standings, and going into Wednesday’s game against the Panthers, Malkin reiterated his faith in the group.

“We still have chances. I mean, the season is not over yet. Like, 30 games left. If we win most games, it's a good chance to make playoffs,” he said. “Now, we focus every game, focus tomorrow. It’s two points tomorrow, huge game against a great team. We believe in this group, we believe we make playoffs, and I believe in myself, I believe in my teammates. I mean, it's a tough season for sure. We're not happy where we're at. But again, we still have a chance.”

When Sullivan was relayed Malkin’s comments about his own play and the team’s play, the bench boss couldn’t help but smile – and agree.

“I think the one thing I really love about Geno is his authenticity. He’s pretty sincere with his comments, and it's not lip service,” he said. “That's been my experience of dealing with Geno, he tells you what he thinks, you know? (Laughs) I've been on both sides of that. So, I love his sincerity, and I love the fact that he believes in this group because I believe in this group. Our coaching staff believes in this group, and our general manager believes in this group.

“So, we understand that we're not where we need to be, and we have a lot of work in front of us. We've got to be up to the task, and that's the challenge. We got to get excited about that challenge. We've got to be eager to be willing to play the game a certain way so that we can overcome that challenge, and I believe this team is capable of doing it, and Geno does also.”