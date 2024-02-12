Two Young Fans from Make-A-Wish Become Penguins for a Day

Penguins-Make-A-Wish-2024-sidekick
By Carson Gates
Pittsburgh Penguins

Two young fans from Make-A-Wish, Jayden Fick and Kent Kennedy, joined the Penguins organization after signing special one-day contracts on Monday morning.

While they didn’t want the incredible day to end, each walked away with countless memories and signed sticks from Sidney Crosby, who wrote a personalized message on each blade. Both boys listed the Penguins captain as their favorite player, bringing their #87 jerseys to Pittsburgh.

“I think we all have people we looked up to and continue to look up to even now, and you need people like that. So able to provide that, I think it's inspiring for me, and it's something that I don't take for granted. I think that's important,” Crosby said.

“For us as guys here, the organization – to be able to do some cool things and create some great experiences and memories, that's the goal... it's really fun as a player to be part of that.”

The boys started their morning by eating breakfast with the team in the players’ lounge, followed by a special press conference with Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas.

“We have two signings to announce this morning,” Dubas said. “We've got a strong push for the playoffs, and adding both of these young men to our program will be a big help for us.”

After fielding several questions from members of the media like pros, Jayden and Kent joined their families to watch the Penguins practice. The boys then headed down to the locker room to get dressed in personalized stalls, and hit the ice themselves.

Once on the ice, Jayden and Kent got fist bumps from all the players before getting 1-on-1 time with a few of them, including Crosby.

“It was really cool meeting him, like I was shaking,” Jayden said.

While the Flick family lives in New Jersey, Jayden’s father Ryan is from Kittanning, so his love for the Penguins got passed down to his son. “Growing up near the area and being a Penguins fan my whole life, then by extension, (my family) became Penguins fans as well,” Ryan said. “It’s cool because I’ve been in love with the organization since I was a little boy, and to have that all validated with what they’ve done for our family, it makes it even more special.”

The Kennedy family lives outside of Toronto, but despite being in close proximity to the Maple Leafs, Kent has just always loved Crosby and Penguins.

“That was cool,” Kent said on meeting Sidney. “It was obviously awesome, I've watched him my whole life. So, it was honestly a dream come true.”

Once the boys got off the ice, they all hung out like teammates and talked about places to go to while they are in town, as the families will be taking in Wednesday’s matchup with Florida in Crosby’s suite – with Puttshack in the Strip District being a fan favorite.

“Kent goes bar down every time,” Crosby joked in the locker room. “He’s not going low, and I like that.”

That inspired Crosby’s message to Kent, which read, “Great to meet you! Keep going top shelf!” Crosby was also complimentary of Jayden’s skills on his note, writing, “Great meeting you! Nice shooting!”

The families watched from the front of the room while Kent and Jayden interacted with some of the guys at the back, including Drew O’Connor and Reilly Smith, who had stayed out there with the kids for quite a while. “Just trying to get better. Can’t get them off the ice!” Smith had joked as he walked off. Crosby then introduced himself to each family member and thanked them for being there, as their journeys haven’t been easy ones.

“[Kent] had a kidney transplant in 2019, and there’s been lots of doctors visits and stuff like that, other minor surgeries along the way. But he’s doing really well now, and here we are,” Kent’s dad Mike said. “It’s great they do this for them. They’ve had a struggle growing up and have been through some hard times, so that’s pretty neat that they do this for them.”

Kent’s mom Melanie offered a similar sentiment, saying, “it's a pretty emotional day. He's gone through a lot to get here, too, so to have something really special like this means a lot. We thank the Make-A-Wish nation and the Pittsburgh Penguins.”

Dana Antkowiak, Director of Marketing and Communications of Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, said she appreciates how the Penguins always roll out the red carpet for these kids and their families.

“It's their day, their wish. I always think to myself, these kids could have gone to Disney World, they could have gone on a cruise, but no, they wanted to come and spend a day at practice with the Penguins,” said Cindy Himes, Penguins Director of Community/Alumni Relations.  

“So, it's our responsibility at the Penguins Foundation and the Penguins in general to make sure that it is everything that the kids hope it will be, and luckily, every year it's been a tremendous success. The players and the coaches and our GMs have just embraced this day. It's one of our favorite days of the year, and I'm sure it is theirs as well.”

That was confirmed by Head Coach Mike Sullivan, who believes days like today put a lot into perspective.

“I think it's an incredible privilege that we have, given the positions that we're in and the jobs that we have playing in the NHL. I think we gain so much from the opportunity to interact with people like the kids and the families that came here today,” he said. “They're incredibly inspiring people, and that's been my experience. I think our players really value that opportunity… in a lot of ways, I think we get more out of it than the kids themselves that have an opportunity to interact with us. They're inspiring people.”

News Feed

Penguins Fan Turns Crosby Jersey into NFL-Inspired Puffer Jacket

Penguins Don't Play Complete Game in Loss to Winnipeg

Game Preview: Penguins at Jets (02.10.24)

Penguins Face Controversial Challenge in Loss to Wild on Fleury's Night

Penguins Thrilled To Be Part of 'Marc-Andre Fleury Night'

Game Preview: Penguins at Wild (02.09.24)

Dubas Emphasizes Consistency and Power Play Coming Out of Break

Penguins Come Out of the Break Strong with Shutout Win over Jets

PWHL Coming to Detroit and Pittsburgh March 16-17 as Part of “PWHL Takeover Weekend"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Jets (02.06.24)

Joel Blomqvist Thriving in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Jesse Puljujarvi Earns Contract After Significant Surgery

Chasing the Sun and the Snow: Players Share Bye Week Plans

Penguins Sign Forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a Two-Year Contract

Crosby Has 'The Lebron Effect'

Preview: 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Crosby Soaks Up Olympic-Sized News at All-Star Weekend

What's the 'Scoop' with Alex Nedeljkovic

Catching Up with Brayden Yager

Player Essentials: Erik Karlsson

Penguins Announce Plans for ‘Celebrate 68’ Weekend

Player Recommendations for the Bye Week and Beyond

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Scheduled for February 6 Versus the Winnipeg Jets

Crosby headed for All-Star Weekend, Penguins captain remains elite at age 36 

Penguins Celebrate Eller's Milestone Night with Overtime Win

Lars Eller Becomes First Danish Player to Skate in 1,000 NHL Games

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (01.27.24)

Malkin's Confidence-Boosting Goal Helps Penguins Get a Point

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (01.26.24)

Penguins Acquire Forward Maxim Cajkovic from the Minnesota Wild in Exchange for Will Butcher

Night of Assists Soars to New Heights with 'Hometowns and Hangouts' Theme

Penguins Regrouping During Final Stretch Before Break

Penguins to Auction Off Green Jerseys on Saturday to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Foundation Sports Matter Program

Tough Loss in Arizona Has Frustrating Finish

Game Preview: Penguins at Coyotes (01.22.24)

Pirates' Jack Wilson and Son Jake Pay It Forward to Sidney Crosby

Golden Knights Produce Third-Period Comeback against Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins at Golden Knights (01.20.24)

Pittsburgh’s Goalies Share the Net and Friendship

Colin White Has Pittsburgh Roots

'Success Breeds Success' for Drew O'Connor

Penguins Play Complete Game to Shut Out Seattle

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kraken (01.15.24)

Penguins Focused on Consistency at Halfway Point

Jarry's Terrific Play Helps Penguins Get a Point in Carolina

Penguins Announce Time Change to Home Game Versus Seattle Kraken on January 15

Game Preview: Penguins at Hurricanes (01.13.24)

Crechiolo Breaks Barrier as Color Commentator on Penguins Radio Broadcast

Reilly Smith Longer-Term with Upper-Body Injury

Penguins Get Hard-Fought Point Against Canucks