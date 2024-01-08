Game Preview: Penguins at Flyers (01.08.24)

Game Notes

Jake Guentzel has 29 points (12G-17A) in 28 career regular-season games against the Flyers. If you include postseason games, Guentzel has 42 points (18G-24A) in 34 games.

Since entering the league in 2006-07, no defenseman has more points against the Flyers than Kris Letang (50). He has points in nine of his last 11 games (3G9A) against Philadelphia. His plus-36 versus the Flyers is second best in NHL history behind Bobby Orr (+37).

Letang enters tonight’s game with three-plus points in three consecutive road games. Letang is just the sixth defenseman in NHL history to collect at least three points in three consecutive road games.

Rickard Rakell enters tonight’s game riding a three-game point streak (2G-2A), and has points in seven of his last eight games overall (4G-5A).

Pittsburgh’s power play has notched 11 goals over the last 12 games, and is operating at 22.4% (11/49) in that span.

Only Nick Bonino (66) has more blocked shots than Noel Acciari (49) among NHL forwards.

Pittsburgh has been playing consistent hockey over the last month, picking up points in nine of its last 12 games (8-3-1). Since this stretch began on Dec. 12, only three teams have accumulated more points than the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby has done some of his best work against the Philadelphia Flyers throughout his career. In 85 career games, Crosby has 54 goals, 71 assists and 125 points. His 54 goals and his 125 points are most in NHL history versus Philadelphia.

Crosby enters tonight’s game with 572 career goals, which ranks second among active players behind Alex Ovechkin (830). Crosby’s next goal will tie him with Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy (573) for 22nd place on the NHL’s alltime goals list.

Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game riding a three-game point streak (4A) after his assist on Saturday against Buffalo helped him surpass fellow countryman Borje Salming (787) for sole possession of the 19th-most points in NHL history among defensemen, and second all-time among Swedish-born defensemen (788). Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh blueliners with 27 points (6G-21A) and is three points shy of the 30-point plateau. Despite only playing 38 games this season, Karlsson is already looking to become just the ninth Penguins defenseman since the 2004.05 lockout to notch 30 or more points in a season.

Erik Karlsson (27) and Kris Letang (26) rank fourth and fifth on Pittsburgh in points, respectively. The duo have combined for 53 points, which is fifth most among any duo of defensemen in the league this year.

Jake Guentzel enters tonight’s game two goals shy of hitting the 20- goal plateau for the seventh-consecutive season. When he reaches this mark, he will become just the seventh player in franchise history to have seven or more 20-goal campaigns with Pittsburgh