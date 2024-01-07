"We Just Didn't Win on the Scoreboard"

Saturday’s 3-1 setback to the Sabres felt like one of those games where the Penguins deserved better, but they weren’t able to get the result in just their third regulation loss since Dec. 12 (they’ve now gone 8-3-1 over that span).

Rickard Rakell scored their lone goal – the only one that counted, that is, as the Sabres successfully challenged two of Pittsburgh’s tallies and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 41 saves for the Sabres.

“We definitely had our chances tonight. I thought we did a good job staying in it even though we had those two goals called off,” Rakell said. “We did a good job tying it up. Not good enough down at the end to get it done.”

The Penguins loved their pushback in Thursday’s wild 6-5 win over Boston, and it was on display again on a night filled with adversities. The Penguins responded well after many of the tough moments they faced in the game, starting when the Sabres opened the scoring less than three minutes in.

Pittsburgh followed that up with a great shift that featured a takeaway from Evgeni Malkin and kept pushing from there, finding the back of the net twice, but each one getting overturned for a different reason. First, Drew O’Connor’s tally – which came off a pretty passing sequence between him, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel – was determined to be offside. Later, Guentzel was called for goalie interference on what would have been his 19th goal of the season.

“I thought we were just rolling by then,” Rakell said. “We felt like we were right there and had zone time. We created pretty much every shift. It’s a tough bounce getting those disallowed, but I didn’t think it affected us too much at the start of the game because it just gave us momentum to keep going.”