Penguins Acquire Conditional 7th-Round Draft Pick from Chicago for Rem Pitlick

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired a conditional seventh-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Rem Pitlick, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The acquisition of the pick gives the Penguins nine selections in the 2026 NHL Draft. Pittsburgh owns all seven of its selections, Chicago’s conditional seventh-round pick, and an additional third-round draft pick acquired on August 6, 2023 as part of the Erik Karlsson trade with San Jose.

The Penguins return to action tonight with a 7:00 PM matchup against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena.