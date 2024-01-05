Penguins Kept Pushing Back in Wild 6-5 Win Over Boston

On Thursday night in Boston, the Penguins gave up a goal in the first minute of play, just like they did on Tuesday night versus Washington. This time, however, they didn’t dig themselves into a hole.

They responded quickly with a tally as part of a wild start that featured five goals in the first eight minutes of play. It went on to be an entertaining, back-and-forth game until the finish, with the Penguins earning a 6-5 victory.

"Throughout the course of the game, there was a lot of good, and then some not so good,” Mike Sullivan said with a laugh. “But I really liked how we responded. We didn't allow it to get us down and snowball into something worse.”

Sidney Crosby scored what stood as the game-winner over midway through the final frame after Pittsburgh gave up the tying goal shorthanded early in the period. He followed that up with his usual excellent defensive play to help Pittsburgh hold onto the lead, capping off a terrific performance for the Penguins captain, named to his 10th career All-Star Game earlier in the evening.

“I just think he's the heartbeat of our team. He’s the guy that is the standard bearer, and when the stakes are high, I think that's when he's at his best,” Sullivan said.