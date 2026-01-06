Malkin Hopeful to Return This Week

Evgeni Malkin
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

Evgeni Malkin is hopeful to return to game action this week for the Penguins after missing the last 15 games with an upper-body injury.

After skating with his teammates for the first time on Friday (Jan. 2) in a no-contact jersey, the Penguins superstar forward joined the group for their next session on Tuesday (Jan. 6) as a full participant.

“Best feeling, you know? You have more fun. When you skate alone, it's not great,” Malkin said afterward. “But good day for me. Tough a little bit, but again, I'm happy to be back with the team, enjoy with guys. One more practice tomorrow (Wednesday), and I hope (to be back) this week.”

Malkin speaks to the media.

The Penguins enter Thursday’s game against New Jersey on a five-game win streak. But before that, they had been struggling with Malkin sidelined.

His last outing was Dec. 4 in Tampa, where Malkin scored twice, getting the winner in the final minutes. He wasn’t feeling any pain afterward, but said he woke up the next morning and couldn’t move his shoulder/arm.

“I feel so nice after the Tampa game, we win, I score a couple goals. But then, next day, I do not feel great,” Malkin said.

The initial thought was that his recovery would be day-to-day, but it turned out to be longer-term.

“It’s (a) weird injury, but not crazy. It's small things, but it's annoying,” Malkin said. “Every day it's like, pain. And again, last couple of weeks, I do lots of stuff. Last probably three or four days, I feel so much better. And again, I hope (to be) back this week.”

The 38-year-old was adamant that he wanted to enter the final season of his current contract with the right mindset, which was to come to the rink, do his best and enjoy every day.

It resulted in a tremendous first couple months of the season from both an individual and team perspective. At the time of his injury, Malkin ranked second on the team with 26 points, and had gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of 15 contests.

When it comes to picking up where he left off, Malkin joked wryly that he’s been through plenty of injuries in his two decades with Pittsburgh.

“It's not my first time back,” he said. “I know what the feeling is like. I feel great. My body, I work out every day, my legs feel great. I need to play a couple shifts, and I think I will be fine. We have a great team. My linemates, teammates, they support me so much. You need to play a little bit, and your confidence back, for sure.”

The Penguins went winless in nine of the first 10 games Malkin was out, posting a 1-4-4 record. Their only victory in that stretch came on Dec. 21 versus Montreal, and that night, Sidney Crosby passed Mario Lemieux to become the Penguins’ all-time points leader. Malkin awarded his longtime teammate, friend and brother the postgame helmet, as he had been the last one to receive it.

“Very proud for him. It's like, probably not surprised,” Malkin said. “Every year, we see what (he’s) done. He works out, on ice, in practice, in game, he's doing (an) amazing job. He's leadership, in the locker room, on ice.”

At that point, Malkin’s trademark humor came out.

“But I'm behind him, you know?” he laughed. “Like, I'm still here, and he's feeling it, you know? (It’s) why he played good, because he wants to be number one, for sure.”

The Penguins turned it around coming out of the holiday break, where they have looked dominant for good stretches, with the captain playing a key role in that success.

“I tell you before, we have a great team,” Malkin said. “We have good guys here. We have a tough seven or eight games before, but now we're back. It’s a little bit up and down right now, but right now, last couple games, guys play amazing.

“When we play right, when we play smart, we can beat any team. We showed (that the) last five games. We play amazing. We fight every game for playoffs, every team is close. We know it’s what, 40-plus games left. Just play all of them and yeah, we have long break, Olympic break. Be smart, recover your body, still (be) working. And after February, it’s (a) big run for us, for sure. Because this year, every team has a chance to make playoffs, for sure.”

News Feed

Penguins Goaltender Arturs Silovs to Represent Team Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Musings: Penguins Rally in Columbus for Fifth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.04.26 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Musings: Penguins Get Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 01.03.26 at Detroit Red Wings

Rakell 'Super Excited' To Get First Olympic Call

Karlsson Hits 900 Points, Earns Olympic Nod

Chasing Gold: McGroarty Reflects and Horcoff Chases

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Releases 2024-25 Community Impact Report

Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell Named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Letang Caps Off 1,200th Game with Overtime Winner

New Year, New Penguin

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Game Preview: 01.01.26 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Egor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers in Exchange for Philip Tomasino

Inside Scoop: Looking Back on 2025

Musings: Penguins Play Full 60 to Beat Carolina

Game Preview: 12.30.25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Acquire Forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Danton Heinen, a 2026 2nd-Round Draft Pick and a 2027 3rd-Round Draft Pick

Musings: Penguins Get Big Win in Return from Holiday Break

A Big Night for Brazeau

Game Preview: 12.29.25 at Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins Defenseman Harrison Brunicke Selected to Represent Team Canada at 2026 World Junior Championship

Penguins Prospect Will Horcoff Selected to Represent Team USA at the 2026 World Junior Championship

Musings: Penguins Fall to Toronto in Last Game Before Holiday Break

Game Preview: 12.23.25 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins Foundation and U. S. Steel Partner to Launch “Little Free Libraries” Throughout the Pittsburgh Region

Crosby and Lemieux’s Crossover: Revisiting 2005-06

Crosby Passes Lemieux to Become Penguins' All-Time Points Leader

Game Preview: 12.21.25 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Musings: Penguins Have to Turn the Page Quick

Game Preview: 12.20.25 at Montreal Canadiens

Musings: "We All Have to Dig In"

Game Preview: 12.18.25 at Ottawa Senators

Inside Scoop: 2025.26 Dads Trip

Dubas: Penguins Have to Get Back to Foundation

Musings: Penguins’ New Goalie Thrown Into Familiar Fire

Skinner and Kulak Excited for Opportunity with Penguins

Game Preview: 12.16.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Musings: 'The Group's Got to Stick Together'

Game Preview: 12.14.25 vs. Utah Mammoth

Musings: Penguins Let Another Game Slip Away Late

Game Preview: 12.13.25 vs. San Jose Sharks

Rickard Rakell Poised for Return

Breaking Down the Big Trade with Edmonton

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Stuart Skinner, Defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 Second-Round Draft Pick from the Edmonton Oilers in Exchange for Goaltender Tristan Jarry and Forward Sam Poulin

Musings: Penguins Disjointed From Start in Loss to Montreal

Game Preview: 12.11.25 vs Montreal Canadiens