Rakell 'Super Excited' To Get First Olympic Call

Following a challenging 2023-24 season, Rakell had a career year in 2024-25, with personal bests in goals (35), assists (35), and points (70). He deservedly cemented himself in the Olympic conversation and played his way onto Team Sweden for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off, which Rakell said was his best on-ice memory of 2025.

“As a group, we learned something at the 4 Nations,” Rakell said of Sweden’s roster. “Going to the Olympics, I think we have a better view of what we can improve. And learn from our mistakes there to just try to give our best efforts in the Olympics.”

After starting the 2025-26 season with eight points (3G-5A) in nine games, Rakell missed the team’s next 20 games after undergoing hand surgery. Being named to the Olympic team despite being out for such a long stretch shows how much of a competitor Rakell is.

“He put in a ton of work there just to get himself back and be in a good position,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “A huge credit to him to be doing all those things that he needed to do to get back, and also to get back and be in a spot where he’s gonna be able to jump back in there and contribute, which he has. He’s a guy, too, who’s used in so many different situations, and that's so important for this team. I’m really excited for him, and it’s very well deserved.”

Rakell will be joined by his friend and teammate Erik Karlsson, who was also named to the Team Sweden’s Olympic roster. The three-time Norris trophy winner knows how important Rakell will be to the lineup.

“I think he's shown over the last couple of years that he's a capable player in situations like that,” Karlsson said. “I think he had a good 4 Nations. He's a guy who can play up and down the lineup, and a reliable guy. So, I'm happy that he got the recognition for it, and very well deserved.”