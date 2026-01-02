Chasing Gold: McGroarty Reflects and Horcoff Chases

“C’mon, man, this is the best. This is unbelievable, I can’t even describe it.”

Those were the words that Rutger McGroarty said right after he was awarded the gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship after defeating Team Sweden 6-2 in Gothenburg.

Heading into that tournament, McGroarty’s second career World Junior Championship, the team was focused on achieving their ultimate prize, the gold medal. The year prior, the United States fell short of this goal, reaching only the bronze medal game.

Team results aside, it was still a fantastic accomplishment for McGroarty to make the team for the first time as an 18-year-old. When he was younger, Rutger and his dad would watch the World Junior Championship around the holidays every single year. Needless to say, making the team was always on his mind from the start of his career.

“When I found out, it was definitely a dream come true,” McGroarty said. “And then my second year, I had more of an idea that I was probably going to be on the team. I think it was more just motivation, because it was our last time being together as a group, like that ’04 (birth year) group. It was our last chance to get the gold medal.”

They were able to do just that as McGroarty, named captain of the United States, led his team to victory with nine points (5G-4A) in seven games en route to victory. Now 21, he remembers how special those moments were.

“My favorite part was just the final two minutes. We scored an empty netter to go up 6-2, I believe,” McGroarty said. “And everybody kind of blacked out on the bench, because you realize that, ‘Wow, we're gonna win this.’ And everybody kind of started screaming on the bench, hooting and hollering. Then, actually going out and throwing your gloves off was one of the best feelings in the world.”

The United States secured a second consecutive gold medal at the WJC in 2024, the year after McGroarty and his team won. They hope to chase down No. 3 this year, with the help of Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Will Horcoff.

McGroarty and Horcoff have known each other since they were kids, as they both played for the Honeybaked Hockey Club in Detroit, Michigan, which counts Bryan Rust among its alumni. While they were never in the same age group, the two grew close around the rink.

Horcoff has followed a similar path to McGroarty, starting with playing for the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP). He then joined the Michigan Wolverines midway through the year before joining the Penguins, as Horcoff was one of three first-round selections.

Horcoff has hit the ground running this season, currently leading the NCAA with 19 goals and tied for second in points with 28 in 20 games.

“I think going from NTDP to college is definitely a jump,” McGroarty said. “But obviously not for him. I think that he's kind of transitioned really well, and it's super cool to see for the Pittsburgh organization, and just for him, personally. I think he works really hard, he's got a good head on his shoulders, and he's a great kid, so I'm super happy for him.”

Back in November, Horcoff sat down with Josh Getzoff and Dan Potash in an episode ‘Get Me the Brandy’ to talk his eventful and successful year, and what it would mean to him if he got the chance to represent his country at the World Junior Championship.

“The tournament is something that I’ve watched for the past seven or eight years,” Horcoff said. “I remember watching (Connor) McDavid when he was there. It's something I look forward to watching every year. If I get the chance to play in it, it would be a blessing, and I would be super thankful for it and try to make the most of it.”

Seeing Horcoff’s success in the NCAA this season, and knowing him as more than just a hockey player, McGroarty is proud to see his friend representing Team USA.

“You can just see who the hard workers are, who competes, who has it, and who doesn’t,” McGroarty said. “I feel like I always kind of noticed that with [Horcoff]. And then him also going to NTDP, seeing him light up youth hockey, seeing his highlights, and then him going to Michigan, I feel like it just shows that it doesn’t really matter where you are. As long as you work hard, you’ll be just fine.”

With the preliminary games wrapped up on Dec. 31, the United States next faces Finland in the quarterfinals, set for Jan. 2 at 6 PM Eastern. For Horcoff, this will be another monumental opportunity in his young career.

“He's getting the opportunities for a reason, and he's earned that,” McGroarty said. “So, just go do what he can do, because he's an incredible player. Go score a couple of goals, go have fun, and try to bring the gold home for the country.”