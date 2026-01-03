Game Preview: 01.03.26 at Detroit Red Wings

16x9 Game day 1_3
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins hit the road for the first time in 2026 to take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 12:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on ABC. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (18-12-9), DET (24-14-4)

Pittsburgh enters tomorrow's game with points in 14 of its last 17 contests against Detroit (11-3-3). They’ve scored four or more goals in 12 of the 17 games. The Penguins are 5-3-0 in their last eight visits to Little Caesars Arena. Pittsburgh has points in seven of its last 10 road games overall (4-3-3).

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

QUICK HITS

  1. Kris Letang has 12 points (2G-10A) over his last 17 games played has now hit the 20-point plateau for the 18th time in his career. He is just the 15th defenseman in NHL history with 18 or more 20-point seasons.
  1. The Penguins enter the game ranked second in the NHL in power-play percentage (30.2%).
  1. Rickard Rakell has 21 points (7G-14A) in 25 games against the Red Wings.
  1. On Friday, defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Rickard Rakell were named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. They will be joining captain Sidney Crosby (Team Canada) and goaltender Arturs Silovs (Team Latvia).
  1. Pittsburgh has points in 23 of the 30 games that Blake Lizotte has dressed in, going 17-7-6.

LETANG CALLED GAME

Defenseman Kris Letang was the overtime hero on Thursday night in his 1,200th game, scoring the game-winner to help the Penguins extend their win streak to three games. The tally was Letang’s 13th career overtime goal, which is tied for second in NHL history among defensemen.

Letang has both of Pittsburgh’s overtime goals this season. No NHL defenseman, and only five players total, have more overtime tallies than him this year.

The goal also doubled as his 36th career game-winning goal as he surpassed Nicklas Lidstrom for the fourth-most game-winning goals with one team in NHL history.

Letang enters tomorrow's game with four points (1G-3A) over his last five games.

FRANCHISE ICON

On Thursday, Kris Letang appeared in his 1,200th NHL game, becoming just the 40th defenseman in NHL history, but just third active blueliner, to reach 1,200 games. He is now two games shy of tying Larry Robinson for the sixth-most games played by a defenseman with one team in NHL history.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Sidney Crosby was dominant on Thursday, notching a season-high (tied) three points (2G-1A) in the overtime win. It marked Crosby’s fifth multi-goal game this season, which is tied for third in the NHL.

Crosby’s 23 goals this season are tied for sixth in the NHL, and only Boston’s Morgan Geekie (25) has more goals among Eastern Conference skaters.

CLIFTON 400

Defenseman Connor Clifton is one game shy of 400 career regular-season games. Clifton, who was drafted in the fifth round (133rd overall), in the 2013 NHL Draft, is looking to become the 39th member of his draft class to reach 400 games. Clifton has played in parts of eight seasons split between Pittsburgh, the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres.

Clifton ranks third on Pittsburgh in hits (63) this season despite only appearing in 15 games.

900 CLUB

Defenseman Erik Karlsson notched two assists on Thursday, and in doing so, he became the 14th defenseman in NHL history to 900 points.

He is just the eighth Swedish-born player, and second Swedish defenseman, in league history to reach 900 games.

Karlsson’s notched 30 points (3G-27A) in 39 games this season. His 27 assists are tied for fifth in the NHL among blueliners.

ROAD WARRIOR

Sidney Crosby is one point shy of surpassing Gordie Howe for the 9th-most road points in NHL history with 778.

BURNING RUBBER

Sidney Crosby has 51 points (20G-31A) in 39 career games against the Detroit Red Wings. He has multiple points in nine of his last 16 outings against them (10G-15A).

Crosby’s active eight-game point streak against the Red Wings (6G-10A) is tied for the second-longest active such streak in the NHL.

BLUELINE BLITZ

Erik Karlsson has 38 points (9G-29A) in 35 games, and Kris Letang has 31 points (9G-22A) in 36 career contests versus Detroit. Their goal totals are tied for first among active defensemen versus the Red Wings, respectively.

Karlsson’s 1.09 points-per-game average leads all active defensemen against Detroit, while Letang’s 0.86 points-per game average is ninth best among league blueliners (min. 10 GP).

Away Game Triggers

5565_Trigger_Away-02_v2

News Feed

Rakell 'Super Excited' To Get First Olympic Call

Karlsson Hits 900 Points, Earns Olympic Nod

Chasing Gold: McGroarty Reflects and Horcoff Chases

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Releases 2024-25 Community Impact Report

Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell Named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Letang Caps Off 1,200th Game with Overtime Winner

New Year, New Penguin

Crosby excited for ‘great opportunity’ at Olympics with Canada teammates

Game Preview: 01.01.26 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Egor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers in Exchange for Philip Tomasino

Inside Scoop: Looking Back on 2025

Musings: Penguins Play Full 60 to Beat Carolina

Game Preview: 12.30.25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Acquire Forward Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Danton Heinen, a 2026 2nd-Round Draft Pick and a 2027 3rd-Round Draft Pick

Musings: Penguins Get Big Win in Return from Holiday Break

A Big Night for Brazeau

Game Preview: 12.29.25 at Chicago Blackhawks

Penguins Defenseman Harrison Brunicke Selected to Represent Team Canada at 2026 World Junior Championship

Penguins Prospect Will Horcoff Selected to Represent Team USA at the 2026 World Junior Championship

Musings: Penguins Fall to Toronto in Last Game Before Holiday Break

Game Preview: 12.23.25 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins Foundation and U. S. Steel Partner to Launch “Little Free Libraries” Throughout the Pittsburgh Region

Crosby and Lemieux’s Crossover: Revisiting 2005-06

Crosby Passes Lemieux to Become Penguins' All-Time Points Leader

Game Preview: 12.21.25 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Musings: Penguins Have to Turn the Page Quick

Game Preview: 12.20.25 at Montreal Canadiens

Musings: "We All Have to Dig In"

Game Preview: 12.18.25 at Ottawa Senators

Inside Scoop: 2025.26 Dads Trip

Dubas: Penguins Have to Get Back to Foundation

Musings: Penguins’ New Goalie Thrown Into Familiar Fire

Skinner and Kulak Excited for Opportunity with Penguins

Game Preview: 12.16.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Musings: 'The Group's Got to Stick Together'

Game Preview: 12.14.25 vs. Utah Mammoth

Musings: Penguins Let Another Game Slip Away Late

Game Preview: 12.13.25 vs. San Jose Sharks

Rickard Rakell Poised for Return

Breaking Down the Big Trade with Edmonton

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Stuart Skinner, Defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 Second-Round Draft Pick from the Edmonton Oilers in Exchange for Goaltender Tristan Jarry and Forward Sam Poulin

Musings: Penguins Disjointed From Start in Loss to Montreal

Game Preview: 12.11.25 vs Montreal Canadiens

A Festive Visit From the Penguins

Musings: Penguins Come 0.1 Seconds Away From a Full 60

Game Preview: 12.09.25 vs Anaheim Ducks

Musings: Penguins Earn Five of Six Points on Road Trip

Game Preview: 12.07.25 at Dallas Stars

Patience & Confidence: The Journey to Shea’s Standout Season

A Moment in the Making: Koivunen Scores First NHL Goal