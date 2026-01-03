Game Preview: 01.03.26 at Detroit Red Wings

LETANG CALLED GAME

Defenseman Kris Letang was the overtime hero on Thursday night in his 1,200th game, scoring the game-winner to help the Penguins extend their win streak to three games. The tally was Letang’s 13th career overtime goal, which is tied for second in NHL history among defensemen.

Letang has both of Pittsburgh’s overtime goals this season. No NHL defenseman, and only five players total, have more overtime tallies than him this year.

The goal also doubled as his 36th career game-winning goal as he surpassed Nicklas Lidstrom for the fourth-most game-winning goals with one team in NHL history.

Letang enters tomorrow's game with four points (1G-3A) over his last five games.