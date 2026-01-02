Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell Named to Team Sweden for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Rickard Rakell have been named to Team Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which begins on February 11.

Karlsson is currently in his 17th NHL season, and third with Pittsburgh, tallying three goals, 27 assists and 30 points through 39 games. The 35-year old leads the Penguins and ranks fifth among all NHL defensemen this season with 27 assists, while his 30 points are the third most on his team.

The three-time Norris Trophy winner has recorded 203 goals, 697 assists and 900 points in 1,123 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, San Jose and Ottawa. Karlsson ranks in the top-two in goals (2nd), assists (1st) and points (2nd) among active defensemen and he ranks 14th all-time in points by a blueliner. His goal, assist and point totals are second to only Nicklas Lidstrom among Swedish-born defensemen in League history while his assists and points are the sixth and eighth most among all Swedish skaters.

This will mark Karlsson’s second Olympic Games after leading all players in points (4G-4A-8PTS) en route to a silver medal in 2014 as the tournament’s “Best Defensemen”. The Landsbro, Sweden native represented his home country most recently at the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off where he led his team with three points (1G-2A) in three games. In 2024, Karlsson captained Team Sweden to a bronze medal at the World Championship and was named to the tournament’s All-Star Team after leading all defensemen in goals (6). He’s also medaled with Team Sweden at the 2010 World Championship (bronze) and the 2009 World Junior Championship (silver).

Rakell is in his 12th full NHL season, and fifth with Pittsburgh, recording four goals, nine assists and 13 points in 19 games. The forward is coming off a career year where he tallied career highs across the board in goals (35), assists (35) and points (70), leading his team in goals and ranking second to only Sidney Crosby (91) in points. Since the beginning of the 2024-25 season, only three Swedish-born players have more goals than Rakell’s 39 despite missing 20 games this season due to injury.

In 821 career games with the Penguins and Anaheim Ducks, Rakell has tallied 240 goals, 292 assists and 532 points. Rakell’s 240 goals are the sixth most among all active Swedish-born players.

The Sundbyberg, Sweden native most recently represented his home country at the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off, skating in two games. Rakell has medaled internationally with Team Sweden at the 2018 World Championship (gold), 2013 World Junior Championship (silver) and 2012 World Junior Championship (gold).

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game on February 22.

Below is Team Sweden's Preliminary Round Schedule.

Feb. 11 vs. Italy - 3:10 PM

Feb. 13 vs. Finland - 6:10 AM

Feb. 14 vs. Slovakia - 6:10 AM