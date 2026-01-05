Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

The Pittsburgh Penguins and First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation, have selected Street Fries as the winning Pittsburgh-based small businesses of the 2025 FNB Small Business Development Camp.

At the end of the six-week development camp, each of the five participating businesses presented a pitch to an expert panel of judges, with the top three groups receiving a share of a $50,000 grant towards their operations, and all five companies will receive marketing opportunities with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Finalists were challenged to take their business learnings from the program and present to judges about how they will effectively grow and scale their businesses in annual sales with the help of the potential capital and marketing assets. They were judged on their strategic approach to their business plan and their growth's overall impact on their community.

Street Fries, the recipient of a $25,000 grant, is a local dining establishment that is known for its fresh-cut fries served with both local flair and international inspiration. Through its popular food truck and catering services, Street Fries delivers a unique dining experience unlike anywhere else. To learn more about Street Fries, visit https://www.streetfries4ever.com/.

Heirs Barber and Social Shop came in second place, winning a $15,000 grant. In third place, iShip & Pack received a $10,000 grant.

All participating businesses, including Arkenstone Technologies and The Behavior Institute, will receive marketing assets at Penguins games throughout the remainder of the 2025-26 season to help aid brand awareness in the region.

The judges selected the five Pittsburgh-based small businesses to participate in a six-week training program consisting of educational speakers, workshops, and classes providing guidance and insight on sustaining, scaling, and advancing their businesses. Participants had the opportunity to learn from and work directly with executives and experts at FNB, the Penguins and Riverside Center for Innovation (RCI).

As part of the six-week program, industry experts covered various topics, including financial services and resources available to small businesses, pricing models, general marketing, finding and attracting investors for businesses, building and managing a team, and general pitch preparation.

Additional details on the overall program, including business eligibility and prizes, can be found here.