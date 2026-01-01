New Year, New Penguin

Yegor-Chinakov
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

The new year began with a new face at Penguins morning skate.

Yegor Chinakhov joined his teammates on the ice for the first time since being acquired from Columbus in exchange for Danton Heinen, a 2026 second-round draft pick and a 2027 third-round draft pick.

“I’m so excited,” the 24-year-old forward said. “I watched the last game. They played pretty good, didn’t they? I just want to help them win the games. That’s it.”

Chinakhov speaks to the media.

The Penguins believe that Chinakhov has plenty of potential to do just that.

Pittsburgh’s President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas told local reporters that they feel Chinakhov, a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Blue Jackets, could become a winger who can play anywhere across the top of the lineup.

"He’s a young player in his early 20s who has flashed great potential,” Dubas said. “So, our development team and coaching staff will be tasked with getting his form to that level, Yegor matching the work that our staff will put in to match our belief in him, and everyone working together to stay there for a long time.”

Dubas and his staff have accrued plenty of assets, flexibility and cap space as they work to return the Penguins to legitimate contention as soon as possible. He has spoken before about wanting to use some of those assets to add players in the middle range, players between the ages of 22-25 who have been in the NHL, to complement the high-end legends and the youth movement. Chinakhov fits that bill perfectly.

“Obviously, Kyle wouldn't make that move if he didn't think that it'd be good for our team and help us out,” Erik Karlsson said. “So, we’re excited.”

It’s a fantastic opportunity and fresh start for Chinakhov, who said he’s had a challenging start to his NHL career, particularly when it comes to injuries. But Dubas pointed out that Chinakhov has had no issues since receiving treatment last year during the 4 Nations break.

Dubas also liked how Chinakhov reported to training camp and continued to work hard despite misunderstandings between him and the Blue Jackets coaching staff. Chinakhov said he’s trying to put all of that behind him.

“Just new page, new year,” Chinakhov said. “That’s it.”

In terms of what a healthy Chinakhov can bring to this group, speed is something that stood out to Sidney Crosby.

“I think he's a guy who can skate and move,” the captain said.

Head Coach Dan Muse was also impressed by that part of Chinakhov’s game, along with his skillset and shot.

“You could even see that there in the pregame skate today. He really gets it off when he gets a little time and space,” said Muse, who had Chinakhov on a line with Ben Kindel and Rutger McGroarty. He also practiced on the second power-play unit.

“He doesn't need much time and space, but if he gets into those areas, really dangerous shot. He can play with pace, play at both ends of the ice.

“Obviously, coming into this game, he'll have a couple new linemates, new team. But I think it's just getting back to those things that drive his game, has shown that they can drive his game in the past, getting to good areas there offensively. And, yeah, I think just playing a fast, north game.”

