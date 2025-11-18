Back Home and Back to Work

Tristan-Jarry
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins arrived home from Sweden late Sunday night, followed by a complete off day on Monday, and then hit the ice with an optional practice on Tuesday.

“Basically, we had everything set for them between skill work and if they wanted to get a skate,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “We’ll have an opportunity to get two really good practices in here prior to the next game (on Friday versus Minnesota). We don’t really have a lot of windows like this, so it’s nice for us to be able to have that.”

Many of the regulars participated, along with some new and returning faces. News and notes below...

Injured Players Take the Ice

After Tristan Jarry played in his 300th game as a Penguin on Nov. 3 in Toronto, the team announced a couple of days later that the goaltender would be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks with a lower-body injury.

This morning, Jarry took the ice with his teammates, about two weeks into that timeline.

"That was obviously my first group setting with the little structure, but it felt good," said Jarry, who declined to provide any specifics as to how the injury occurred. “I think it's just going from a day-by-day standpoint, seeing how I feel and just working towards that."

Prior to his injury, Jarry was off to a terrific start after a rocky 2024.25 season, posting a 5-2-0 record and .911 save percentage with one shutout. When the time does come for Jarry to make his return to the lineup, the two-time NHL All-Star is focused on picking up where he left off.

"It's tough when anyone gets injured, doesn't matter from what standpoint,” Jarry said. “It's obviously tough and there's some work to be done to come back, so I think it's just continuing with what I started and being able to keep that going."

Jarry speaks to the media.

While Jarry has been out, both Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov have been operating as the tandem in Pittsburgh. Jarry gave praise to the team for the way they’ve been playing, no matter who is in net.

“I think the biggest thing is we're getting to a point in the game where we have a chance to win every game,” Jarry said. “And I think that comes from everyone within this room, whether guys are blocking shots, we're getting big plays, the power play, the penalty kill. I think everyone's doing a great job collectively just being a team."

Also returning to practice was defenseman Jack St. Ivany, who was injured in a preseason game on Oct. 1 and projected to miss a minimum of six weeks with a lower-body injury.

“With Jack right now, he’s progressing,” Muse said. “It was another good step for him. In terms of impression, as training camp went on, I thought his game kept getting better and better. Really solid two-way, he’s moving pucks well, defending well, joining at the right times. It’s always tough when you’re out. It’s nice to see guys right now starting to take some of those steps in getting back around the team.”

Koivunen Out, Poulin Recalled

After playing in the first Global Series game against Nashville, Ville Koivunen missed the second game with a lower-body injury. The team announced today that the rookie forward has been placed on injured reserve and is out week-to-week. As a result, Sam Poulin has been recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

“I was happy, honestly. My goal has been to play here ever since I got drafted,” said Poulin, taken in the first round back in 2019. “Anytime that happens, it’s fun and it’s encouraging that the work you put in actually was rewarded. I’m just really pumped to be back here.”

Poulin speaks to the media.

Poulin currently leads WBS in scoring with 15 points (7G-8A) in 16 games and has seen time playing both the wing and center to start the season. He is looking to continue with his strong start in the minors and translate that to the big leagues.

“I think that my consistency was much better this year,” Poulin said. “Game after game, I was playing some great hockey. The team has been winning, so that was fun, too. Just have to keep doing what was working in Wilkes up here. “

After appearing in 13 games for the Penguins across the last three seasons, Poulin is still searching for his first goal at the NHL level. But from what was displayed in training camp and through this first part of the season, Muse feels there are plenty of other areas where he can help the team.

“I think just his overall game on both sides of the puck has been really good,” Muse said. “And that's what we're looking for him to continue to do. He's a guy there who can protect pucks down low and can make plays. He's also shown to be somebody that's responsible on the defensive side. He showed that to us in training camp, he did that down there, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

