Back Home and Back to Work

The Penguins arrived home from Sweden late Sunday night, followed by a complete off day on Monday, and then hit the ice with an optional practice on Tuesday.

“Basically, we had everything set for them between skill work and if they wanted to get a skate,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “We’ll have an opportunity to get two really good practices in here prior to the next game (on Friday versus Minnesota). We don’t really have a lot of windows like this, so it’s nice for us to be able to have that.”

Many of the regulars participated, along with some new and returning faces. News and notes below...

Injured Players Take the Ice

After Tristan Jarry played in his 300th game as a Penguin on Nov. 3 in Toronto, the team announced a couple of days later that the goaltender would be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks with a lower-body injury.

This morning, Jarry took the ice with his teammates, about two weeks into that timeline.

"That was obviously my first group setting with the little structure, but it felt good," said Jarry, who declined to provide any specifics as to how the injury occurred. “I think it's just going from a day-by-day standpoint, seeing how I feel and just working towards that."

Prior to his injury, Jarry was off to a terrific start after a rocky 2024.25 season, posting a 5-2-0 record and .911 save percentage with one shutout. When the time does come for Jarry to make his return to the lineup, the two-time NHL All-Star is focused on picking up where he left off.

"It's tough when anyone gets injured, doesn't matter from what standpoint,” Jarry said. “It's obviously tough and there's some work to be done to come back, so I think it's just continuing with what I started and being able to keep that going."