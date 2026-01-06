Penguins Goaltender Arturs Silovs to Represent Team Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

6635_Olymp_Silovs_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs will represent Team Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which begins on February 11.

Silovs was originally named as one of Team Latvia’s “First Six” members as acknowledged by the IIHF.

The goaltender, who was acquired by the Penguins from the Vancouver Canucks on July 13, has played parts of four seasons in the NHL. In his Penguins debut this season, he earned his first career regular-season shutout, becoming the second goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his team debut. The 24-year old has earned the Penguins points in 14 of his 19 games this season.

Silovs is coming off a career season with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League where he led the team to the Calder Cup Championship as Playoff MVP. On the team’s run to their first Calder Cup, Silovs compiled a 16-7 record in 24 games with a 2.01 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. His five shutouts in the playoffs were one shy of the AHL all-time record in one playoff run, and he became just the fourth goaltender to be named the Playoff MVP. Overall, Silovs has played parts of five seasons in the AHL with Abbotsford and Manitoba.

The Riga, Latvia native has represented his home country on several different occasions, including the World Championship (2023 & ’22) and the 2018 World Under-18 Championship. Most recently at the 2023 World Championship, he led his team to the bronze medal by going 7-3-0 with a 2.20 goals-against average and .921 save percentage and was subsequently awarded the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Best Goaltender, as well as named to the First All-Star Team.

The tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game on February 22.

Below is Team Latvia's Preliminary Round Schedule.

Feb. 12 vs. United States - 3:10 PM

Feb. 14 vs. Germany - 6:10 AM

Feb. 15 vs. Denmark - 3:10 PM

