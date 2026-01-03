Musings: Penguins Get Fourth Straight Win

Here’s what Head Coach Dan Muse had to say after the game.

You gave up 12 shots all game. That’s a far cry from the team that we saw defending leads a month ago. What has changed? Because they look like a completely different hockey team, especially today, defensively.

Yeah, I think over the course of the year, that's what you want to see. You want to keep getting better. Things are going to come up during the course of the year. Credit to the guys. They worked on them, and they applied things. I think the way we played the third period as a whole was much better, you know? And it wasn't sitting back. I thought we played hard at both ends. Came to the late game situation, I thought guys did an excellent job there in terms of just the overall execution.

What about the strong start? What led to it?

Yeah, I liked the game. I think we were able to kind of stack some shifts there in the first period. When things maybe weren't going our way, we didn't let it linger. We didn't let it lead to multiple shifts there on the wrong side of things. I thought guys were getting in lanes, blocking shots, trying to keep shots to the outside when they did have possession, making sure Stu could see things. I thought it was a good game, it was a fast game. It seems like it was a really fast game. We're happy with that. I think it's another step. We talked about that coming out of the break, just kind of a reset. Just from each day, trying to work to continue to build our game. And credit to the guys here in terms of going out there and doing that.