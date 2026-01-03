Musings: Penguins Get Fourth Straight Win

The Penguins won their fourth game in a row on Saturday in Detroit, sweeping both games of their home-and-home series with the Red Wings. They took this contest by a 4-1 score.
“We’ve been scoring a lot of goals, playing amazing defensively,” goaltender Stuart Skinner said. “Our PK has been fantastic. Power play’s been working and doing really well. I feel like the team's got a really solid amount of chemistry right now, and everyone's going, you know? We're using everybody, every guy's going, playing their game and playing their role. From my perspective, it's really fun to watch.”
Bryan Rust opened the scoring, Yegor Chinakhov got his first as a Penguin, and Rickard Rakell and Connor Dewar both scored empty-netters. Skinner faced just 12 shots between the pipes.
“We didn't give them anything all night,” Skinner said. “It made my night really easy. All the credit to the guys in front of me.”