Letang Caps Off 1,200th Game with Overtime Winner

The Penguins kicked off 2026 with a bang as Kris Letang, who skated in his 1,200th career game on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, scored the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings.
“It's always fun when you have a game, like a milestone game, and you do something you can remember,” Letang said with a laugh. “Like, 1,000 games, I was pretty silent. You know, you have all the nerves, the family, the ceremony. So, it was fun to cap it off.”
His teammates rushed off the bench to celebrate with Letang after he blasted home a pass from none other than his longtime teammate, Sidney Crosby.
Letang became the 40th defenseman in NHL history, and just the third active blueliner, to reach 1,200 games played. He also became just the 28th player, and seventh defenseman, in NHL history to reach 1,200 games with one team.
“Just jubilation,” said Blake Lizotte, who also got in the goal column. “1,200th game tonight, it's only fitting he scored. He's such a huge part of our team, and everybody was going nuts for him.”