Letang Caps Off 1,200th Game with Overtime Winner

Letang was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2022-23 after recovering from his second stroke, the first occurring in 2014. Back in April, he underwent surgery for closure of a patent foramen ovale (PFO; small hole in the heart).

“I think it's been well documented that Kris has dealt with a lot,” Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said. :Very serious health challenges, injury challenges during his time in the league. And you see the work ethic and the commitment and everything that he puts into getting himself ready to play. You see how open and honest he is when he's not at the standard that he expects. And you see someone that when they don't feel they're at that standard, they continue to really work at it. And he sets a great example.

“I think it's been interesting to have younger people around here sort of marvel at the amount of time he spends here at the rink, preparing himself and doing everything he can late in his career, year 20 here, to be able to continue to produce.”

Letang’s longtime teammates marvel, too.

“To see that that number, and to know how much he takes the defensive side serious, it's not always easy,” Crosby said after Letang hit 600 career assists earlier this season. “That's a hard game to play, and he's created a lot of offense, and we've been on the receiving end of those passes and then those plays. So, it's a great number, and something that speaks to how hard he works and what kind of effort and what he puts into the game.”

The Penguins blue line had another big milestone on Thursday night, with Erik Karlsson becoming the ninth-fastest defenseman in NHL history to record 900 career points, reaching that number in his 1,124th career game.

“He's a special player,” Letang said. “Every time you watch him play, he can make something out of nothing. I had the chance to see him play in Ottawa for a long time, and he was always somebody who amazed you. He's gonna reach 1,000 pretty quick, too. So, it's fun to watch him play.”