Inside Scoop: Looking Back on 2025

As a veteran player who’s contributed to his fair share of content over the years, Bryan Rust was ready for New Years-related questions after practice on the 29th.

But instead of asking about resolutions, we went in a different direction this time: best on-ice moment and best off-ice moment from the last 12 months, and something to leave behind in 2025. Rust stepped up and answered for both the Penguins and himself.

“On the ice, organizationally, it happened obviously recently – Sid passing Mario,” Rust said. “I think as an organization, for him, for the team, for the city, to be able to see that is pretty special. How much he means to everybody, to the city, to the organization, to the fans... to see him pass THE Mario Lemieux, I think it was cool.”

I mentioned that people loved Rust’s reaction, the hopping up and down as he hugged his captain.

“Yeah! I was fired up,” Rust said with a laugh.