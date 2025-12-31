Inside Scoop: Looking Back on 2025

Sidney-Crosby
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

As a veteran player who’s contributed to his fair share of content over the years, Bryan Rust was ready for New Years-related questions after practice on the 29th.

But instead of asking about resolutions, we went in a different direction this time: best on-ice moment and best off-ice moment from the last 12 months, and something to leave behind in 2025. Rust stepped up and answered for both the Penguins and himself.

“On the ice, organizationally, it happened obviously recently – Sid passing Mario,” Rust said. “I think as an organization, for him, for the team, for the city, to be able to see that is pretty special. How much he means to everybody, to the city, to the organization, to the fans... to see him pass THE Mario Lemieux, I think it was cool.”

I mentioned that people loved Rust’s reaction, the hopping up and down as he hugged his captain.

“Yeah! I was fired up,” Rust said with a laugh.

“And then for me personally, I think scoring 30 goals for the first time, in the last game of last season. Off the ice, my daughter was born. That’s an easy one.”

Last but not least, what are we leaving behind?

“Like, we don’t want it anymore?” Rust queried.

I confirmed.

“Inconsistent hockey,” Rust said without hesitation.

For that same question, most guys said injuries, which is understandable. But a couple of them did switch it up. Tommy Novak said, “I would just say negativity.” Positive vibes only for the 28-year-old forward. And Rutger McGroarty gave a nice, insightful answer.

“I want to leave behind my phone,” the 21-year-old rookie. “I just want to get off the grid. I feel like with social media nowadays, I don’t know, I just want to get off my phone so bad. But in the generation that I grew up in, that I live in, you can’t do it because everything is on the phone now. I would probably say limit my time on the phone because, besides texting loved ones, teammates, and getting a schedule, there’s really no reason to be on your phone. It’s just a waste of time.”

Well said, Rut! Here's more from the room about the year that was...

Rutger McGroarty

On the ice: I would probably say my first career goal. I think that was really cool.

Off the ice: My girlfriend and I went to Hawaii this summer, and we went to Maui. We were just sitting there on the beach, and I looked over to her, and I’m like, ‘I could sit here for the rest of my life.’ The sun shining on your face, the sound of the waves, just kind of lying there, and relaxing in Hawaii.

PIT@STL: McGroarty scores goal against Joel Hofer

Justin Brazeau

On the ice: Best moment, probably (Sunday). First hat trick. That was a nice way to end the year.

Off the ice: Definitely the birth of my son (Justin and his fiancée Madison welcomed their first child, Jackson, in October).

PIT@CHI: Brazeau has a hat trick against the Blackhawks

Tommy Novak

On the ice: Probably just scoring my first goal with the Penguins, I’d say.

Off the ice: Getting my golden retriever puppy. [“That’s goated,” said Ben Kindel from a couple stalls down.]

Thomas Novak with a Powerplay Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks

Ben Kindel

On the ice: Playing in my first game.

Off the ice: Getting drafted. [“That doesn’t count!” Tommy Novak said. “Does that count?” Kindel asked. After a brief discussion, we decided it was okay.]

Ryan Shea

On the ice: I think going plus-five in the game against Chicago was pretty good since I think I was minus four or five the game earlier. It’s good to at least even it out a little bit [laughs]. I would probably say that, or at least playing with Tanger (Kris Letang) for as long as I did. For me, as a hockey player, that’s pretty incredible.

On the ice: My brother has never been on a Dads Trip. So, bringing him was pretty cool. Just because he’s such a big fan and supporter of me, such a big fan of hockey, growing up with my dad, even playing in high school, and club hockey in college. Having him there with all of the dads and being one of the only brothers, he loved it.

DSC00217

Erik Karlsson

On the ice: Best on ice moment was probably, even though we lost, the game against Canada at 4 Nations. That was a very special game.

Off the ice: Probably when my oldest started kindergarten. That was pretty cool.

Rickard Rakell

On the ice: I think being on the ice at 4 Nations. The whole game in general, but the national anthem, it was awesome.

Off the ice: Becoming a dad of two (son Ziggy was born in April, joining older sister Daisy).

Anthony Mantha

On the ice: Oh gosh. Probably my first regular-season game back from injury after 11 months. That was my proudest game, if you want to put it that way, just battling back from injury and playing in that game.

Off the ice: Probably just the family that I’ve been building. My wife and I, I think, are doing our best and are doing a great job at it.

