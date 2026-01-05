Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week ending January 4, it was announced today.

Crosby recorded four goals, four assists and eight points through four games last week, leading his team to remain undefeated since the NHL’s holiday break concluded on December 27 (5-0-0). Over the past week, only Auston Matthews (5) and Tom Wilson (5) have more goals than Crosby, while only three players recorded more points than his eight.

The forward, who is riding a season-long seven-game point streak (5G-7A-12PTS), has multiple points in each of his last three games. Crosby capped off his week last night in Columbus with an assist on Rickard Rakell’s game-tying goal with 14 seconds left, then becoming the first player in NHL history to record 50 career overtime points with his 25th overtime goal to complete the comeback from a 4-1 deficit.