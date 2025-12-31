Penguins Acquire Defenseman Egor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers in Exchange for Philip Tomasino

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Egor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Philip Tomasino, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Zamula is signed through the 2025-26 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $1.7 million.

Zamula, 25, has appeared in 13 games with the Flyers this season registering one assist and is plus-4. He’s also dressed in three games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey league, notching two assists.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound blueliner has spent all six years of his professional career with the Flyers organization, recording 41 points (8G-33A) in 168 regular-season NHL games. At the AHL level, Zamula has notched five goals, 51 assists and 56 points in 130 games with Lehigh Valley.

The native Chelyabinsk, Russia represented his home country at the 2020 World Junior Championship, picking up five points (3G-2A) in seven games en route to a silver medal.

Prior to that, the undrafted defenseman enjoyed a three-year career in the WHL split between the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen.