Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Releases 2024-25 Community Impact Report

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation has released its annual ‘Community Impact Report’, it was announced today by Penguins Foundation Executive Director Yvonne Maher.

Highlighting the 2024-25 community impact report are charitable investments of over $6.1 million benefitting 200+ organizations in the local area, as well as over $520,000 in grants to local students with over 250 scholarships awarded since inception.

Fundraising is one of the key points of focus for the Penguins Foundation as they saw a gross total of over $7.5 million raised. Funds are raised through various means including the in-arena 50/50 raffle ($650,000+), charity/merchandise auctions ($5 million+), events ($1.3 million+) as well as foundation, corporate and individual donations ($700,000+).

One of the Penguins Foundation’s key pillars is fostering the growth, accessibility, and sustainability of youth hockey in the Pittsburgh region and beyond, as Penguins Foundation-led initiatives saw 29 partner rinks host the Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey program. Additionally, over 1,450 youth girls participated in regional hockey programs including Pittsburgh Pennies Girl’s Hockey, as well providing free floor hockey and curriculum to 22 public school districts through PensFIT Ball Hockey presented by FedEx. Other programs funded by the Foundation included Try Hockey For Free presented by U. S. Steel and the Willie O’Ree Academy presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods. Additionally, over 37,000 individuals attended events or programming at the Highmark Hunt Armory.

This year saw the reopening of the nation’s first Carnegie Library, Carnegie One in Braddock, with a fully transformed gymnasium funded by the Foundation. And this month, a $100,000 grant enabled the Kamin Science Center to open their newest and largest permanent exhibition, Sports360, an exhibition featuring interactive experiences presenting the science behind hockey players’ athletic performance, from training to game day.

The Penguins Foundation also spearheaded various educational programming including a free Mental Wellness Conference focused on student athletes, Reading Champions in partnership with U. S. Steel, PPS All-Stars, Penguins MVPs, Science Champions, Science of Hockey, STEAM Lending Library and Pens Pals.

Multiple Penguins players collaborated on charitable initiatives, including Sidney Crosby (charity suite), Kevin Hayes (Hayes’ Heroes), Evgeni Malkin (I’m Score for Kids), Bryan Rust (Seats for Strength), and Philip Tomasino (Tommer’s Team).

Since 2010, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation has raised and invested over $79 million back into southwestern Pennsylvania through charitable grants and programs. Click here to view the full 2024-25 community impact report.