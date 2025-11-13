Game Preview: 11.14.25 At Nashville Predators

GOING GLOBAL

Tomorrow, the Penguins take on the Nashville Predators in the first of two games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2025 NHL Global Series. It marks the Penguins’ first trip to Sweden since the 2008-09 campaign, and this event will mark the first time that two NHL teams meet again in regular-season games overseas; the Predators and Penguins initially faced off 25 years ago in Saitama, Japan, to begin the 2000-01 regular season as part of GAME ONe Japan 2000 (the League’s last regular-season venture to Asia).

The Penguins have a few ties to Sweden:

Erik Karlsson grew up in Landsbro, roughly four hours from Stockholm. Karlsson is the League’s active leader in goals (201), assists (681) and points (882) among European-born defensemen.

Karlsson (4A in 4 GP w/ OTT and SJS) will become the sixth player to skate for three different NHL teams outside North America. He is one of six defensemen with at least four career points in such contests and can tie the NHL benchmark for games played outside North America (6).

Rickard Rakell (injured) grew up in Sundbyberg, just 15 minutes outside of downtown Stockholm. Rakell, a six-time 20-goal scorer who is rehabbing a broken hand, ranks among the highest-scoring active Swedish players (239G, 5th among active Swedes) as he vies for a spot with Team Sweden at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games.

Filip Hallander grew up four hours north of Stockholm in Sundsvall. Hallander spent the last two years in the SHL from 2023-25 and was named SHL Forward of the Year last season after finishing second in league scoring (26G-27A-53PTS in 51 GP). Hallander scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 16 at LAK (7 GP) and is currently sidelined with a blood clot in his leg.