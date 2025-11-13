Game Preview: 11.14.25 At Nashville Predators

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins head to Stockholm, Sweden as they take on the Nashville Predators in the NHL Global Series. Puck drop is set for 2 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (9-5-3), NSH (5-9-4)

The Penguins have points in 13 of their last 15 games against the Predators (11-2-2). Going back further, Pittsburgh has points in 20 of its last 24 games (18-4-2) versus Nashville dating back to October 21, 2010. Pittsburgh is 10-4-1 in its last 15 games against Western Conference opponents. The team is 5-3-0 against the West this year.

Game Notes

Quick Hits

Kris Letang has 19 points (4G-15A) in 23 career games versus the Predators, which includes an active three-game point streak (3A).

The Penguins enter today’s game ranked first in the NHL in power-play percentage (35.7%). Only Dallas’ Wyatt Johnston (7) has more power-play goals in the NHL than Sidney Crosby (6).

Tommy Novak spent the first three and a half years of his professional career with the Nashville Predators. In 201 regular-season games with Nashville, Novak notched 49 goals, 68 assists and 117 points, hitting the 40-point plateau twice.

Pittsburgh’s penalty kill has allowed just two power-play goals against over its last nine games (24-for-26, 92.3%).

Anthony Mantha enters today’s game with 10 points (7G-3A) in his last 12 games.

GOING GLOBAL

Tomorrow, the Penguins take on the Nashville Predators in the first of two games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2025 NHL Global Series. It marks the Penguins’ first trip to Sweden since the 2008-09 campaign, and this event will mark the first time that two NHL teams meet again in regular-season games overseas; the Predators and Penguins initially faced off 25 years ago in Saitama, Japan, to begin the 2000-01 regular season as part of GAME ONe Japan 2000 (the League’s last regular-season venture to Asia).

The Penguins have a few ties to Sweden:

Erik Karlsson grew up in Landsbro, roughly four hours from Stockholm. Karlsson is the League’s active leader in goals (201), assists (681) and points (882) among European-born defensemen.

Karlsson (4A in 4 GP w/ OTT and SJS) will become the sixth player to skate for three different NHL teams outside North America. He is one of six defensemen with at least four career points in such contests and can tie the NHL benchmark for games played outside North America (6).

Rickard Rakell (injured) grew up in Sundbyberg, just 15 minutes outside of downtown Stockholm. Rakell, a six-time 20-goal scorer who is rehabbing a broken hand, ranks among the highest-scoring active Swedish players (239G, 5th among active Swedes) as he vies for a spot with Team Sweden at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games.

Filip Hallander grew up four hours north of Stockholm in Sundsvall. Hallander spent the last two years in the SHL from 2023-25 and was named SHL Forward of the Year last season after finishing second in league scoring (26G-27A-53PTS in 51 GP). Hallander scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 16 at LAK (7 GP) and is currently sidelined with a blood clot in his leg.

MULTI-POINT MADNESS

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game one multi-point effort shy of becoming just the sixth player in NHL history with 500 or more multi-point games.

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Erik Karlsson enters tomorrow's game three points shy of tying Peter Forsberg for the eighth-most points by a Swedish-born player in NHL history. Karlsson is also two assists shy of tying Brad Park for the 12th most assists by a defenseman in NHL history.

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin has points in five of his last six games, and has a team-leading 21 (3G-18A) points on the year which is tied for 12th in the NHL.

Malkin has picked up points in all but three games this season (14/17, 82.4%) and has recorded multiple points in over a third of his games played (6/17, 35.3%). His 18 assists are tied for first in the NHL.

ROCKIN’ ROOKIES

The Penguins have gotten solid production from their rookies this season and lead the league in number of rookies to play at least one game with the team.

HAYESY TRAIN

Forward Kevin Hayes has played some of his best hockey against the Nashville Predators. He’s picked up seven goals, 16 assists, 23 points and is plus-14 in 20 games. His 23 points are the second-most points he’s picked up versus any one team.

