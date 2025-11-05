AHL Goalie of the Month… and an NHL Call-Up

Sergei-Murashov
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

It was a tremendous Tuesday afternoon for Sergei Murashov.

At around 3 PM, it was announced that the 21-year-old was named the AHL Goalie of the Month for October. Not long after, Murashov got his first-ever NHL call-up after the Penguins announced that Tristan Jarry would miss a minimum of three weeks with a lower-body injury.

“Gratitude, I would say,” Murashov said, of what he’s feeling. “You’re working, you’re just doing your thing, and yeah... after practice, was just laying on my bed and got a call. Grateful to be here.”

Murashov had been playing a game of chess, which he paused to pack and get in a car service for Pittsburgh. Since his hometown of Yaroslavl, Russia is eight hours ahead of Eastern time, Sergei’s mother was already asleep. “But I talked to a couple of my friends. It’s nice to share the feeling, too,” he said.

Murashov speaks to the media.

Murashov listened to music during the four-and-a-half-hour drive to Cranberry before joining his teammates on the ice for practice on Wednesday morning.

"Just focused. I think he's a guy that's got a real passion for the game. He'll be out there all day if he could,” Sidney Crosby said with a smile. “That's something that stood out right away, but I think he's eager to learn and competes really hard in practice. So, yeah, it's a good opportunity for him.”

Murashov had spent a lot of time at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex this summer ahead preparing for his second professional season in North America after shining in his first one.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick first came to North America for development camp in 2024, to get familiar with the environment and determine whether playing here or in Russia would be best for his development. Murashov ultimately decided to make the transition to North America, and thrived.

He posted a 12-3 record with WBS, which included a 10-game win streak that set a team rookie record, and a 17-7-1 record with Wheeling of the ECHL.

This year, Murashov earned the right to stay with Pittsburgh for the entire exhibition season. After playing in the finale against Buffalo, he said whatever decision was made, “I will take it and just keep going.”

He was re-assigned to WBS, going 5-1-0 in six starts during October, amassing a 1.68 goals against average, .935 save percentage and one shutout. Both Danton Heinen and Ryan Graves, recalled to Pittsburgh alongside Murashov, mentioned how hard he works and that he takes his craft seriously.

“He’s poised. On the ice, off the ice. He’s a very driven kid, you can tell,” Heinen said.

For Murashov, the key is and always will be to embrace the process. He said that’s where his confidence comes from, not the results.

“So yeah, I think it was a really good process,” Murashov said. “First and foremost, I would like to say thanks to my team. They were all battling, and efforts all around were really, really high, and I truly appreciate that. I think it’s a good to work with all of the coaches in the Penguins organization. And yeah, I think again, it’s all about the process and what I’m doing, and enjoying my time.”

The Penguins have three games in four days starting on Thursday against the Capitals, which is Pittsburgh Night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins then have back-to-back over the weekend, playing in New Jersey on Saturday and hosting Los Angeles on Sunday.

It stands to reason that Murashov will get at least one of those games, and he’s taking advantage of the time he has to be ready when his name is called.

“Doing everything I can do right now. When that day will come, we’ll see. It’s definitely something you dream about from your childhood, but (don’t need to rush time)... just as I always say, just stay in the moment.”

