2016 Championship Reunion: Cup Final Lookback

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2009, the Penguins fell short of their expectations for the next few years.

It affected the team's leadership group so much psychologically that when Mike Sullivan took over as head coach, his top priority was to block out all of the noise. “Just play,” he told the group, a phrase that was later inscribed on their championship rings.

When Kris Letang lifted that trophy for the second time in his career a few months later, the feeling was like none other.

“We were searching for it since ’09, and to get it done... the feeling, it was so weird. It’s like, my whole body finally, like, unplugged. It was the weirdest moment of my life, actually,” Letang said. “Everything was so tense, it was such a release.”

Letang was a beast for the Penguins in that series against San Jose. He had been logging monster minutes the entire postseason, averaging 28:53 a night. Skating has always been the strength of his game, and it became part of the entire group’s identity.

“That year, our game changed so much, and I thought we were such a fast team with a ton of pace,” he said. “It was like, always pursuing the puck. It was not so much about always being pretty. It was the fact that we had so many guys that could skate, and our pace of game was so high that for teams, it was tough to handle it, I would say.”

That was on display in the first period of Game 1. The Penguins completely dominated, tilting the ice heavily in their favor, playing in sixth gear while the Sharks were stuck in neutral. Pittsburgh outshot San Jose, 15-4, and got a 2-0 lead.

While the Sharks responded in the second period and tied the score, the Penguins got back to their game in the third. And Letang set up Nick Bonino for the game-winner with just 2:33 to play.