Game Preview: 02.02.26 vs. Ottawa Senators

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins conclude their three-game homestand against the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

All fans in attendance will receive a Black History rally towel presented by CNX. Representatives from various organizations dedicated to advancing Black excellence and supporting the Black community in Western PA will be located outside the F.N.B. Club, behind Section 104. The Penguins Foundation will be selling warm-up pucks and autographed specialty pucks, with proceeds benefiting the Foundation's diversity youth hockey programs and initiatives.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (28-14-11), OTT (26-21-7)

Pittsburgh has points in 16 of its last 22 games versus Ottawa (10-6-6) dating back to March 23, 2017. Going back further, the Penguins have points in 28 of their last 36 games against the Senators (20-8-8) dating back to January 27, 2013. The Penguins are 14-3-1 in their last 18 home games against Ottawa. Monday is Pittsburgh’s final home game before the Olympic break.

GAME NOTES

Quick Hits

On Tuesday, forward Bryan Rust was suspended three games for an “Illegal Check to the Head”. Rust ranks third on Pittsburgh with 39 points (18G-21A) and is serving the final game of his suspension tonight.

The Penguins are riding the longest active winning streak (6-0-0) and point streak (7-0-2) in the NHL.

Justin Brazeau has four points (2G-2A) in four career games against Ottawa and he’s a plus-3 against them.

The Penguins have killed off 28 of their last 30 penalties over the past eight games (93.3%).

Erik Karlsson’s assist on Saturday helped him reach the 30-assist plateau for the 13th time in his career, making him the 13th defenseman in NHL history to have 13 or more 30-assist seasons.

THE MAN-THA

Anthony Mantha has been on a heater during the Penguins' six-game win streak. On Saturday, he scored two goals and recorded his fourth multi-point game in the last six games. In that time, no one on Pittsburgh has more goals or points than Mantha.

Only three players in the NHL have more goals than him in this span.

ON A ROLL

The Penguins continued their dominant play since returning from the holiday break on December 25 having picked up points in 15 of their 17 games with a 13-2-2 record. They rank near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories.

STREAKIN' ROOKIE

Ben Kindel scored a goal on Saturday to record the first three-game goal streak of his career. It is also the first instance by a Penguins rookie since Scott Wilson from February 18-26, 2016 (3 game streak - 3G). If Kindel scores tonight, it would be the first four-game goal streak by a Penguins rookie in nearly 20 years (Sidney Crosby (4) - Mar. 31 – Apr. 7, 2006).

Kindel ranks tied for fifth in the League in goals among rookies and is the youngest forward in the NHL this season.

SCORING SID-SATION

Sidney Crosby comes into Monday’s game three goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the 14th time in his career and the fifth-consecutive season. Only six players in NHL history have more 30-goal seasons than him currently, and only Alex Ovechkin has more among active players (19).

LEADING THE WAY

The Penguins have made a habit of scoring early and then keeping the lead throughout the first 53 games of the season. Pittsburgh has scored the first goal of the game in 32 of their 53 games this year (60.4%), and only one other team in the NHL has more goals in the first period than the Penguins.

Only the Colorado Avalanche have spent more time this season leading games than the Penguins.

SCORING SENSATION

Egor Chinakhov has made his presence felt early on in his time in Pittsburgh. He has eight points (6G-2A) in 15 games, helping the Penguins go 11-2-2 with him in the lineup. Since he made his Penguins debut on January 1, only Connor Dewar has more goals than him.

MULTI-POINT MAYHEM

Sidney Crosby has seven multi-point efforts in his last 14 games and is now one such instance shy of tying both Mark Messier and Marcel Dionne for third most multi-point games in NHL history.

