Game Preview: 02.02.26 vs. Ottawa Senators

The Penguins conclude their three-game homestand against the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM. Doors open at 6 PM.

All fans in attendance will receive a Black History rally towel presented by CNX. Representatives from various organizations dedicated to advancing Black excellence and supporting the Black community in Western PA will be located outside the F.N.B. Club, behind Section 104. The Penguins Foundation will be selling warm-up pucks and autographed specialty pucks, with proceeds benefiting the Foundation's diversity youth hockey programs and initiatives.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (28-14-11), OTT (26-21-7)

Pittsburgh has points in 16 of its last 22 games versus Ottawa (10-6-6) dating back to March 23, 2017. Going back further, the Penguins have points in 28 of their last 36 games against the Senators (20-8-8) dating back to January 27, 2013. The Penguins are 14-3-1 in their last 18 home games against Ottawa. Monday is Pittsburgh’s final home game before the Olympic break.