Penguins Announce ‘No Fees’ Promotion for All Remaining Home Games

6956_Web_Main_NoFees (1)
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced a special ‘No Fees’ promotion on all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster for all remaining home games this season, beginning today, February 5 and ending Sunday, Feb. 8.

Thirteen home games remain on the Penguins’ 2025-26 regular-season schedule, including four Metropolitan division matchups, nine weekend games, four gate giveaways, six theme nights, and one final Dollar Dog Night on March 31. Other highlights include:

Gate Giveaways (first 7,500 fans in attendance unless otherwise noted):

  • Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. New Jersey | Check Your Heart Oven Mitt, presented by UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute
  • Thursday, Mar. 5 vs. Buffalo | Hawaiian Shirt, presented by Levin Furniture & Mattress
  • Saturday, Mar. 7 vs. Philadelphia | Team Yearbook, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield (all fans in attendance)
  • Saturday, Mar. 21 vs. Winnipeg | Kris Letang Big Three Legacy Bobblehead, presented by F.N.B.

Theme Nights:

  • Thursday, Feb. 26 vs. New Jersey | HBO Max’s The Pitt Night
  • Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. Vegas | Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Day, presented by U. S. Steel
  • Thursday, Mar. 5 vs. Buffalo | Margaritaville Night
  • Saturday, Mar. 28 vs. Dallas | Country Night
  • Sunday, Apr. 5 vs. Florida | Peanuts Day
  • Saturday, Apr. 11 vs. Washington | Fan Appreciation Game, presented by PPG

Tickets for all remaining regular-season home games can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/penguins. The ‘No Fees’ promotion is not valid on resale tickets and specialty ticket packages.

