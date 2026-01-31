Game Preview: 01.31.26 vs. New York Rangers

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins continue their three-game homestand as they take on the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 2 PM and puck drop is set for 3:30 PM.

Today the Penguins are hosting the 2016 Championship Reunion. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 3:20 PM for a special pregame ceremony recognizing members of the 2016 team. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative championship ring presented by PPG. PensGear will also have 2016 commemorative t-shirts and hats available in the PPG Paints Arena store.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (27-14-11), NYR (22-27-6)

Pittsburgh and New York have traded wins in each of their last five matchups (PIT is 2-3-0). The Penguins are looking to snap a five-game losing skid at home against the Rangers. Prior to that, the team had points in 10 of 11 home games verusus New York from Jan. 14, 2018-Mar. 12, 2023 (9-1-1). Today, the Penguins are honoring and celebrating the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship team.

GAME NOTES

QUICK HITS

On Tuesday, forward Bryan Rust was suspended three games for an “Illegal Check to the Head”. Rust ranks third on Pittsburgh with 39 points (18G-21A).

Egor Chinakhov is on a four-game point streak (3G-1A) which is the third longest of his career.

Stuart Skinner is 4-1-1 in six career games against the Rangers with a .930 save percentage and a 2.15 goals against. He also has one shutout which came earlier this season on October 14.

The Penguins have killed off 26 of their last 27 penalties over the past eight games (96.3%).

Kris Letang has 46 points (12G-34A) in 72 career games against the Rangers. He leads all active defensemen in goals (12), assists (34) and points (46) against them.

THE MAN-THA

Anthony Mantha has been on a heater during the Penguins five-game win streak. On Thursday, he tied his season-high with three points (1G-2A) and it was his third multi-point game in last five. In that time, no one on Pittsburgh has more assists or points than Mantha.

ON A ROLL

The Penguins continued their dominant play since returning from the holiday break on December 25 having picked up points in 14 of their 16 games with a 12-2-2 record. They rank near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories.

SCORING SID-SASTION

Sidney Crosby comes into tomorrow's game three goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the 14th time in his career and the fifth-consecutive season. Only six players in NHL history have more 30-goal seasons than him currently and only Alex Ovechkin has more among active players (19).

DAZZLING D-MEN

The Penguins have gotten a lot of production from their defensemen this season. They have accounted for 25% of the Penguins total points this year (472) and they have the fifth-most assists by their blueliners this season.

LEADING THE WAY

The Penguins have made a habit of scoring early and then keeping the lead throughout the first 52 games of the season. Pittsburgh has scored the first goal of the game in 31 of their 52 games this year (59.6%), and only two other teams in the NHL have more goals in the first period than the Penguins.

STUUU-PENDOUS GOALIE

Stuart Skinner has been red hot since the Christmas Break, winning seven of his eight starts (7-1-0). During this stretch, he has only allowed one goal in five of the eight games, and ranks near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories among goaltenders.

SCORING SENSATION

Egor Chinakhov has made his presence felt early on in his time in Pittsburgh. He has eight points (6G-2A) in 14 games, helping the Penguins go 10-2-2 with him in the lineup. Since he made his Penguins debut on January 1, only Connor Dewar has more goals than him.

MULTI-POINT MAYHEM

Sidney Crosby has seven multi-point efforts in his last 14 games and is now one such instance shy of tying both Mark Messier and Marcel Dionne for third most multi-point games in NHL history.

LETANG 800

Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game three points shy of 800 career points. He would be the 21st defenseman to reach the mark in NHL history and fourth active.

Letang holds every major statistical record among defensemen in Penguins’ history which includes games played (1,211), goals (178), assists (619) and points (797).

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Sidney Crosby has historically been successful against the New York Rangers. In 90 career games versus the Rangers, Crosby has registered 40 goals, 69 assists and 109 points. Crosby’s points-per-game average (1.21) against the Rangers is good for 15th in NHL history (min. 25 GP), and no active player has more points versus New York than him.

Crosby is currently the only active player in the NHL with 100-plus points against at least three franchises (New York Islanders, 139; Philadelphia, 139; NY Rangers, 109).

