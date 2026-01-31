Game Preview: 01.31.26 vs. New York Rangers

The Penguins continue their three-game homestand as they take on the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 2 PM and puck drop is set for 3:30 PM.

Today the Penguins are hosting the 2016 Championship Reunion. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 3:20 PM for a special pregame ceremony recognizing members of the 2016 team. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative championship ring presented by PPG. PensGear will also have 2016 commemorative t-shirts and hats available in the PPG Paints Arena store.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (27-14-11), NYR (22-27-6)

Pittsburgh and New York have traded wins in each of their last five matchups (PIT is 2-3-0). The Penguins are looking to snap a five-game losing skid at home against the Rangers. Prior to that, the team had points in 10 of 11 home games verusus New York from Jan. 14, 2018-Mar. 12, 2023 (9-1-1). Today, the Penguins are honoring and celebrating the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship team.