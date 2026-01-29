Game Preview: 01.29.26 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Penguins return home to take on the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

Tonight is the Penguins seventh annual Hockey Talks game, an NHL-wide initiative to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Fans can stop by the various mental health organizations in the Hall of Fame Hallway behind Section 112 for information and resources. Hockey Talks fundraising throughout the night will include proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle presented by BetRivers Online Casino and Sportsbook, mystery autographed pucks, warm-up pucks and a Hockey Talks auction featuring dozens of items including unique 'Hockey Talks' jerseys signed by some of your favorite players. Proceeds will benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation's mental health initiatives and items can be found outside Section 104 and at pens.givesmart.com starting at 5 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (26-14-11), CHI (21-23-9)

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game with points in seven of their last 10 games versus the Blackhawks (6-3-1). Pittsburgh has wins in three of their last four home games against the Blackhawks (3-1-0). The Penguins have points in 17 of their 23 games against Western Conference Opponents this season (11-6-6).