Musings: Penguins Can't Find Extra Point against Islanders

Tuesday’s matchup on Long Island had playoff implications, and it felt like a playoff game. New York won in overtime, 5-4, to get within one point of Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division standings. The Penguins are second, and the Islanders are third.

While it was a good response from the Penguins after a tough outing at home against Ottawa on Monday, “we're at the point of the season (where) we need that other point,” Head Coach Dan Muse said.

“Especially against these guys, where things are in the standings. So, you walk away disappointed. Obviously, at the end, it wasn't quite enough. But the process, I thought our overall game was better.”

It helped that the Penguins got Bryan Rust back in the lineup after he served a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head in Vancouver.

“He plays every situation, really, that you can imagine for this team. He does it very well,” Muse said. “He's a guy who's just heart and soul. You know what you’re going to get every single night. It’s the passion that he plays with for this team and for this organization. I can't speak enough about it.”