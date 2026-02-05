Game Preview: 02.05.26 at Buffalo Sabres

The Penguins play their final game before the Olympic Break as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is set for 7 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SNP. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (28-15-12), BUF (36-18-6)

The Penguins have wins in three of their last four games against the Sabres (3-1-0) are 15-6-1 in their last 22 games against Buffalo. Pittsburgh has points in 18 of its last 22 visits to KeyBank Center (15-4-3). The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 11 of their last 13 games against Buffalo.