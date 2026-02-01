Great Group, Great Memories: 2016 Penguins Reunite

2016-Group-Shot
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated the 10-year reunion of the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship team as part of a weekend filled with emotions and nostalgia.

During a pregame ceremony ahead of Pittsburgh’s matchup with the New York Rangers, the current and former players in attendance took the ice one by one, receiving cheers from the fans in attendance. As a special tribute played on the videoboard, Sidney Crosby was brought to tears.

“It’s just a lot of love for these guys,” the captain said. “I think seeing some of those clips play years after, they bring back a lot of good memories. I love that group, and I loved all of the memories with them, so that’s how it comes out.”

Bryan Rust said that he felt similar feelings in the days leading up to this event. It is those moments from 2016, the brotherhood that was formed, and the battles along the way that made tonight so heartfelt.

“We were hockey players, and that’s our goal: to win Stanley Cups,” Rust said. “To be able to do this, and do that with the group that we had and all the amazing memories, it brings back so many smiles. It brings back happy tears.”

For everyone on the ice in that moment, the feelings were mutual. While some of the guys haven’t been back in Pittsburgh in quite a while, stepping onto the ice in front of the fans brought them back to 2016.

“Instant goosebumps,” Tom Kuhnhackl said. “When I stepped on the ice there, and you saw the crowd cheer, it brought back so many memories to when you skated out there in front of the fans. This town is such a hard-working city, and that's what we tried to do back in 2016, where we grew together as a group.”

Then GM-Jim Rutherford, now with Vancouver, and then-Head Coach Mike Sullivan, now with the Rangers, were also on the ice for the ceremony. It was an honor for them to be back in this city, in front of these fans.

“Well, they mean the world to me, you know?” Sullivan said. “This place was home for my family for 10 years, and we loved every second of it when we were here. I always knew how privileged I was to coach that team. And to do it for as long as I did was a huge bonus. So, this city will always hold a special place in my family's heart."

Sullivan traveled in with the Rangers on Friday, the same time that the rest of the group began getting into town. The organization scheduled a happy hour for the crew so that they could start catching up. But before that, Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin took a stroll down memory lane.

“We rented a car yesterday to drive around, see our old houses, where my kids went to school, and the grocery stores,” Hornqvist said. “We almost lived our old life for one day, not playing hockey, and then the same night, you meet these guys who are like family. When you win, that's how close you get to each other.”

For every player, they all admitted that it didn’t seem like ten years had passed since they hoisted Lord Stanley in San Jose. With how tight-knit the 2016 team was, they seemed to pick up right where they left off.

“It doesn't matter if you haven't seen a guy in five or 10 years, it still feels like we saw them yesterday,” Hornqvist said. “And winning that Cup, it's getting that glue together with these awesome people. They're great hockey players, but they're even better people, and that’s what I love.”

Before the ceremony, the former players participated in a pre-game event, 2016 Cup Chronicles. Paul Steigerwald emceed the program in front of a live audience. During that time, there were so many great stories told from that 2015-16 season.

While Phil Kessel was unable to make Saturday’s reunion, the guys told their favorite ‘Phil stories’ and how all of their personalities were able to mesh with one another. At the end of the conversation, a video played showing all the funny moments from that season and highlighting their personalities.

“I just see myself there, and you get a little embarrassed at first – but at the same time, it’s fun,” Hornqvist said. “When everyone starts talking about Phil and Geno, and those kinds of guys, they always let the room so loose in every moment.”

After the program concluded, the guys gathered in the locker room before the ceremony began. In passing, they got to see the team photo from the Stanley Cup group.

“We have that picture framed in our house, too,” Kuhnhackl said. “Whenever I go down in the basement, there are jerseys hanging on the wall, and that picture. It brings back so many memories. I was just very fortunate to be part of it.”

Between all of the banter, catching up, and living in the moment, the smiles never left any of the guys’ faces. From dinner the night prior to watching the game in the suite with all of their families, it was a reunion that had been ten years in the making.

“Like, those ten years, it felt like it went by so quick,” Marc-Andre Fleury said. “It’s crazy. There are a few guys who I haven’t seen in a while, but then you sit together, have a beer, and it’s like no time has passed right where we left them. That’s what is so cool.”

At the end of the game, all of them went into the locker room to congratulate the guys after their win, with Hornqvist leading the charge and Mario Lemieux bringing up the rear. The energy in the room was like none other.

Following the game, they went out for a players-only dinner to cap off the reunion and reminisce a little more.

“At the end of the day, we competed for the same thing; we always wanted to win the Stanley Cup,” Hornqvist said. “We always want the best for our teammates, for our fans, and for the organization. That’s what brings this group together.”

News Feed

Mantha, Acciari each scores twice, Penguins hold off Rangers

Game Preview: 01.31.26 vs. New York Rangers

Inside Scoop: Reasons for Success

2016 Championship Reunion: Cup Final Lookback

Musings: Penguins Return Home, Win Fifth in a Row

Game Preview: 01.29.26 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Three Home Games Highlight Penguins Pre-Olympics Schedule

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang team up with Burton Morris and the Penguins Foundation for Charity

2016 Championship Reunion: Conference Final Lookback

Rust Suspended, St. Ivany Sidelined, Solovyov Looks to Debut

Defenseman Jack St. Ivany Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

2016 Championship Reunion: Round 2 Lookback

Kindel’s Homecoming Fueled by Family and Friends

Game Preview: 01.25.26 at Vancouver Canucks

2016 Championship Reunion: Round 1 Lookback

Musings: Penguins Start Hot and Get Big Win in Edmonton

Penguins Elite Girls Program Shines at Under-18 World Championship

Game Preview: 01.22.26 at Edmonton Oilers

Musings: Penguins Extinguish Flames

Penguins Add to Defensive Depth with Young Blueliner Ilya Solovyov

Game Preview: 01.21.26 at Calgary Flames

Karlsson Progressing, Hopes to Return Soon

Where You Come From Matters: Connor Clifton

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Ilya Solovyov from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 Seventh-Round Draft Pick

Penguins to Honor 2016 Stanley Cup Championship Team on January 31 Versus the New York Rangers

Musings: Penguins Start Road Trip Strong in Seattle

Penguins’ 15th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on February 26 

Game Preview: 01.19.26 at Seattle Kraken

Musings: Crosby's Late Goal Earns Penguins One Point

Game Preview: 01.17.26 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Where You Come From Matters: Stuart Skinner

Musings: Penguins Get Goals Galore Versus Flyers

Game Preview: 01.15.26 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

From PEI to PPG: A Young Maritimer’s Penguins Dream

"He's a Heart-and-Soul Guy": Penguins Extend Lizotte

Musings: Penguins Earn Point Against Red-Hot Lightning

Erik Karlsson Out With Lower-Body Injury

Game Preview: 01.13.26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 

Penguins Re-Sign Blake Lizotte to a Three-Year Contract Extension

Penguins Name Jonathan Garcia Assistant Skating Coach

Hayes Gets Surprised by Family for 800th Game

Musings: Penguins Lose Tight Game in Boston

Game Preview: 01.11.26 at Boston Bruins

Musings: Penguins Winning Streak Ends With Loss to Flames

Lunch Pail and Work Boots: The Fourth Line's Mentality

Game Preview: 01.10.26 vs. Calgary Flames

Penguins to Auction Off Green Jerseys on Saturday to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

Musings: Penguins Get Sixth Straight Win in Malkin's Return

Penguins News and Notes: January 7

Inside Scoop: Rust Hosted Teammates for Steelers Game