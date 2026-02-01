Great Group, Great Memories: 2016 Penguins Reunite

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated the 10-year reunion of the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship team as part of a weekend filled with emotions and nostalgia.
During a pregame ceremony ahead of Pittsburgh’s matchup with the New York Rangers, the current and former players in attendance took the ice one by one, receiving cheers from the fans in attendance. As a special tribute played on the videoboard, Sidney Crosby was brought to tears.
“It’s just a lot of love for these guys,” the captain said. “I think seeing some of those clips play years after, they bring back a lot of good memories. I love that group, and I loved all of the memories with them, so that’s how it comes out.”