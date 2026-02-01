Great Group, Great Memories: 2016 Penguins Reunite

Bryan Rust said that he felt similar feelings in the days leading up to this event. It is those moments from 2016, the brotherhood that was formed, and the battles along the way that made tonight so heartfelt.

“We were hockey players, and that’s our goal: to win Stanley Cups,” Rust said. “To be able to do this, and do that with the group that we had and all the amazing memories, it brings back so many smiles. It brings back happy tears.”

For everyone on the ice in that moment, the feelings were mutual. While some of the guys haven’t been back in Pittsburgh in quite a while, stepping onto the ice in front of the fans brought them back to 2016.

“Instant goosebumps,” Tom Kuhnhackl said. “When I stepped on the ice there, and you saw the crowd cheer, it brought back so many memories to when you skated out there in front of the fans. This town is such a hard-working city, and that's what we tried to do back in 2016, where we grew together as a group.”