Game Preview: 11.09.25 vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Penguins host the Los Angeles Kings before flying to Sweden for the 2025 Global Series. Puck drop is set for 2 PM. Doors open at 12:30 PM.
Today is the team's annual Military Appreciation Game, All fans in attendance will receive a camo hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber.
The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will host an online auction featuring autographed jerseys, pucks, and other memorabilia beginning at 12 PM today through November 17. Proceeds from this auction, along with the sale of mystery signed pucks and warmup pucks behind Section 104 during the game, will benefit Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House and the Pittsburgh Warriors. To join the online auction, please visit pens.givesmart.com or text PENS to 76278. Fans can also visit the Foundation concourse table to pick up a 'My Hero Is' cause card.
This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.
Team Records: PIT (9-4-3), LAK (6-5-4)
Pittsburgh has wins in three-consecutive games against Los Angeles (3-0-0), and a win tonight can give them their first four-game win streak against them since Nov. 22, 1975-Feb. 15, 1976 (5-0-0).
The Penguins have points in 17 of their last 25 games against Los Angeles (14-8-3) dating back to Feb. 10, 2011.
Pittsburgh is 10-3-1 in its last 14 games against Western Conference opponents. The team is 5-2-0 against the West this year.