Game Preview: 10.09.25 vs. New York Islanders

Dan Muse picked up his first NHL win as a head coach on Tuesday in New York against his former team. The 42-year-old Muse, who was named the 23rd coach in franchise history on June 4, joins the Penguins with 20 years of coaching experience, including five seasons in the NHL as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers (2023-25) and Nashville Predators (2017-20). Muse helped guide his teams to three divisional titles (Nashville in 2017-18 and ’18-19; New York in 2023-24), as well as two President’s Trophies during his five seasons in the NHL, with Nashville and New York achieving the feat in 2017-18 and ‘23-24, respectively.

A native of Canton, Massachusetts, Muse has won championships at the NCAA (Yale, 2013), USHL (Chicago, 2017), and IIHF U18 (Team USA, 2023) and U20 (Team USA, 2013) level.

**

The 2025-26 season marks the 21st season that Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will don the black and gold – the most by a one player in franchise history. His teammates, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are tied for the second-most seasons with the team.

Crosby is just the fourth player in NHL history to spend their entire career with one team spanning a minimum of 21 seasons joining Alex Delvecchio (24), Stan Mikita (22) and Steve Yzerman (22). Alex Ovechkin, who is also entering his 21st season with Washington, will be the fifth player in NHL history to accomplish this feat Thursday night when the Capitals take on Boston.

Throughout Pittsburgh sports history, only Crosby, Malkin, Letang and the Pirates’ Willie Stargell have spent two decades with a team in this city.

Crosby enters the season ranked fifth among all active skaters in regular-season games played (1,353), but is first in points (1,687) and assists (1,062) and second in goals (625). His 1,687 points are ninth most in NHL history. The 2025-26 season marks the 19th season that Crosby has been captain of the Penguins, making him the longest tenured captain in NHL history.

Crosby has 1,062 assists, ranking 10th all-time. With one more assist, he will tie Yzerman for the ninth-most assists in NHL history.

**

Rookie goaltender Arturs Silovs stopped all 25 shots in his Penguins debut on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, earning his first career regular-season shutout. Silovs became the second goaltender in Penguins history to record a shutout in his debut with the team, following Maxime Lagace on May 8, 2021 against Buffalo. He also joined Marc-Andre Fleury (Oct. 3, 2013 & Oct. 5, 2006) as only the second goaltender in Penguins history to record a shutout in the team’s season opener.

Silovs became the ninth-youngest goaltender with a shutout in a franchise debut since 1985-86 at 24 years old and 199 days. Silovs also became the third-youngest goaltender to record a season-opening shutout on the road in NHL history.

**

Forward Ben Kindel (2025, Round 1, 11th overall) and defenseman Harrison Brunicke (2024, Round 2, 44th overall) both made their NHL debuts on Tuesday night in New York.

Kindel, who was born on April 19, 2007, is the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to make their NHL debut. Brunicke, who was born on April 8, 2006, is the sixth-youngest defenseman in team history to make their NHL debut. Kindel (18) and Brunicke (19) were also just the third pair of teenagers in franchise history to make their NHL debuts on the same night.

Before Kindel was born, Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby had already completed his first Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award-winning season (2006-07) and had accumulated 222 points (75G-222A) in 160 regular-season games over the course of two NHL seasons.