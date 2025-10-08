Game Preview: 10.09.25 vs. New York Islanders

100916x92
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have their home opener as they host the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM. Doors open at 5:30 PM. All fans in attendance will receive a Magnetic Schedule presented by UPMC.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (1-0-0), NYI (0-0-0)

The Penguins are 7-6-4 in their last 17 games against the Islanders. Going back further, the Penguins are 11-7-4 in their last 22 games against the Islanders. Pittsburgh has just eight regulation losses in its last 29 matchups versus the Islanders dating back to Nov. 1, 2018 (14-8-7). Here at home, the Penguins have points in 11 of their last 13 games against the Islanders (8-2-3). Following this two-game homestand, the Penguins will head out west on the team’s annual California road trip.

20Years

Penguins to Celebrate the 20th Season of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang at the Home Opener

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats prior to the 7 PM puck drop for a special pre-game introduction of the longest tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.

To kick off the 20th season of Crosby, Malkin and Letang, the Penguins are also celebrating the best fans in hockey with multiple giveaways during the game.

Fans can also enjoy the ‘Big Three Meal Deal’ which includes one hot dog, nachos and a regular fountain soda or Dasani bottled water for $20 (plus tax). The ‘Big Three Meal Deal’ will be available at the following five locations throughout the arena for the home opener - Arena Favorites in Section 107 and Club Classics Stands in sections 102 and 113 on the FedEx Level, as well as concession stands behind sections 212 and 223 on the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Level.

More information can be found here.

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

Dan Muse picked up his first NHL win as a head coach on Tuesday in New York against his former team. The 42-year-old Muse, who was named the 23rd coach in franchise history on June 4, joins the Penguins with 20 years of coaching experience, including five seasons in the NHL as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers (2023-25) and Nashville Predators (2017-20). Muse helped guide his teams to three divisional titles (Nashville in 2017-18 and ’18-19; New York in 2023-24), as well as two President’s Trophies during his five seasons in the NHL, with Nashville and New York achieving the feat in 2017-18 and ‘23-24, respectively.

A native of Canton, Massachusetts, Muse has won championships at the NCAA (Yale, 2013), USHL (Chicago, 2017), and IIHF U18 (Team USA, 2023) and U20 (Team USA, 2013) level.

**

The 2025-26 season marks the 21st season that Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will don the black and gold – the most by a one player in franchise history. His teammates, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are tied for the second-most seasons with the team.

Crosby is just the fourth player in NHL history to spend their entire career with one team spanning a minimum of 21 seasons joining Alex Delvecchio (24), Stan Mikita (22) and Steve Yzerman (22). Alex Ovechkin, who is also entering his 21st season with Washington, will be the fifth player in NHL history to accomplish this feat Thursday night when the Capitals take on Boston.

Throughout Pittsburgh sports history, only Crosby, Malkin, Letang and the Pirates’ Willie Stargell have spent two decades with a team in this city.

Crosby enters the season ranked fifth among all active skaters in regular-season games played (1,353), but is first in points (1,687) and assists (1,062) and second in goals (625). His 1,687 points are ninth most in NHL history. The 2025-26 season marks the 19th season that Crosby has been captain of the Penguins, making him the longest tenured captain in NHL history.

Crosby has 1,062 assists, ranking 10th all-time. With one more assist, he will tie Yzerman for the ninth-most assists in NHL history.

**

Rookie goaltender Arturs Silovs stopped all 25 shots in his Penguins debut on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, earning his first career regular-season shutout. Silovs became the second goaltender in Penguins history to record a shutout in his debut with the team, following Maxime Lagace on May 8, 2021 against Buffalo. He also joined Marc-Andre Fleury (Oct. 3, 2013 & Oct. 5, 2006) as only the second goaltender in Penguins history to record a shutout in the team’s season opener.

Silovs became the ninth-youngest goaltender with a shutout in a franchise debut since 1985-86 at 24 years old and 199 days. Silovs also became the third-youngest goaltender to record a season-opening shutout on the road in NHL history.

**

Forward Ben Kindel (2025, Round 1, 11th overall) and defenseman Harrison Brunicke (2024, Round 2, 44th overall) both made their NHL debuts on Tuesday night in New York.

Kindel, who was born on April 19, 2007, is the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to make their NHL debut. Brunicke, who was born on April 8, 2006, is the sixth-youngest defenseman in team history to make their NHL debut. Kindel (18) and Brunicke (19) were also just the third pair of teenagers in franchise history to make their NHL debuts on the same night.

Before Kindel was born, Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby had already completed his first Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award-winning season (2006-07) and had accumulated 222 points (75G-222A) in 160 regular-season games over the course of two NHL seasons.

Quick Hits

1) Kris Letang enters this game three assists from becoming the 20th defenseman in NHL history to notch 600 assists, and is looking to join Erik Karlsson (670), Brent Burns (649) and Victor Hedman (623) as the only active blueliners to accomplish this feat. He would also become just the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 600 or more assists with one team.

2) Sidney Crosby (625) is currently in a three-way tie with Joe Sakic and Jarome Iginla for the 16th-most goals in NHL history.

3) Pittsburgh is 30-17-10 all-time in home openers (first home game of the season), including a 7-4-1 mark in its last 11 games.

4) Justin Brazeau became the fifth player in Penguins history to score multiple goals in his debut with the team, joining Jake Guentzel (2016), Rob Brown (1987), John Chabot (1984), and Bobby Simpson (1981).

5) Defenseman Kris Letang leads all active NHL blueliners in goals (13), assists (37) and points (50) versus the Islanders

Meet the Penguins

penguins-national-aviary-16-9

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for today's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

Home Game Triggers

2526_Trigger_Home

News Feed

Captured in History

Kyle Dubas Talks Dan Muse and Roster Decisions

Bryan Rust Returns to Practice

Musings: Penguins 3, Rangers 0 (Season Opener)

Harrison Brunicke's Big Night in the Big Apple

A Series of Unbelievable Firsts for Ben Kindel

20 Seasons of 'The Big Three'

Muse Building Connection

Game Preview: 10.07.25 at NY Rangers

Looking at Pittsburgh's 2025.26 Opening-Night Roster

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2025.26 Season

What's New at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Fourth-Consecutive Season in 2025-26

Youth Movement Shapes Penguins’ Roster Decisions

Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 4 OT (Preseason Finale)

Healthy Novak Looking to Carve Out Role with Penguins

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.03.25)

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster

Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 3 (Preseason Game 6)

Penguins to Celebrate the 20th Season of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang During the Home Opener on October 9

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Sabres (10.01.25)

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Rich Clune

Building Brick by Brick: Kindel Earning Opportunities

Penguins, F.N.B. Expand Multi-Year Partnership 

Hall of Fame Goalie, Hall of Fame Prankster

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.29.25)

Flower Gets His Flowers

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 58 Players

Musings: Penguins 3, Red Wings 2 (Preseason Game 3)

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.27.25)

A 'Fleury' of Smiles in Practice

Penguins to Continue PPS All-Stars Ticket Campaign for the 2025-26 Season

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Red Wings (09.26.25)

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Todd Nelson

Musings: Columbus 4, Pittsburgh 1 (Preseason Game 2)

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Blue Jackets (09.24.25) 

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Mike Stothers

Scotty Bowman, Ron Francis, Eddie Johnston and Kevin Stevens Named to the Penguins Hall of Fame ‘Class of 2025’

Musings: Montreal 2, Pittsburgh 1 SO (Preseason Game 1)

Penguins Preseason Lineup Versus Canadiens (09.22.25)

Following Setbacks, Jarry Focused on Growth

Assistant Coach Spotlight: Nick Bonino

Silovs Built for Big Moments

Training Camp: Evgeni Malkin

New Coach, New Foundation

Inside Scoop: First Day of Training Camp

Malkin Looks to Enjoy the Ride

Penguins Invite 69 Players to Training Camp

Sidney Crosby: "This Is Where I Want To Be. I Love It Here"