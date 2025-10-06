Looking at Pittsburgh's 2025.26 Opening-Night Roster

FORWARDS

Dubas felt this group, headlined by Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, was in a good spot – particularly after calling up McGroarty and Ville Koivunen at the end of last year. Koivunen finished with seven assists in his first eight NHL games, and will likely start this one alongside the captain and Rickard Rakell – who led the team with 35 goals last season. He’s a veteran who has plenty of jump under this new coaching staff, as does Noel Acciari, who appears to have lost some weight over the summer and looks good.

Koivunen is one of three rookies in this group, along with 11th overall pick Ben Kindel (more on his training camp here) and Filip Hallander. Originally a 2018 second-round pick of the Penguins, Hallander played in three NHL games with Pittsburgh between 2021-23 before ultimately returning home to Sweden for family reasons. He is coming off an excellent season with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League. The 24-year-old established career highs in goals (26), assists (27) and points (53) and was plus-16. Hallander’s 26 goals and 53 points both ranked second in the entire SHL.

The Penguins did add some size. Anthony Mantha, 6-5 and 240 pounds, has been feeling good after missing most of last season with a knee injury. “He’s a great player. He’s fast and has long stick. He’s physical, he can score, he can do everything,” Malkin said. “I’m glad we signed him. I think he not have confidence last couple of years, as well. I hope we all better here, and if we play same line, I do my best to help him and I hope we have good chemistry together.”

Mantha has been lining up on Malkin’s left, while Justin Brazeau (6-6, 232 pounds) has seen time on his right. Brazeau’s confidence is high after starting to take his game to the next level.

As for the players who are more in between, Phil Tomasino had an excellent preseason, finishing with five points in five games. The 24-year-old has plenty of talent and potential, and looks primed to have a good year. He came over from Nashville last November, while Tommy Novak arrived at the deadline. He got injured after playing just two games in black and gold, and missed the remainder of the season. “I’ll just try to stay consistent every day and try to carve out a role where they can rely on me,” Novak said. Finally, it will be exciting to see what Connor Dewar, another trade deadline acquisition, can do over the course of a full season.