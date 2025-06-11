Helping Each Player Grow: Muse’s Mission in Pittsburgh

Muse believes that coaching starts with relationships, and that until you get to know someone, it’s hard to work together properly. That’s what has helped Muse acquire such a good reputation when it comes to development.

“Everybody's different. I learned that early on in my coaching career, even before I was coaching,” Muse said. “I was teaching high school history and I was going into a classroom, and you have to figure out what makes each person tick, what motivates them, how do they learn, what's best for them?

“The other part of player development is saying, what could you become, and helping that person believe that. Then helping guide them, helping them with a road map on how to get there.”

That process is already underway one week into the job, with Muse having reached out to about 95% of the players under contract with the Penguins organization. Those conversations will continue throughout the summer as the team comes together.

Once it does, Dubas has complete faith in Muse that he can implement key details and habits, while also being adaptable.

“There wasn’t just one way he wants to play. He was very easily able to communicate the way he would teach very different systems, which gave great comfort not only to me but to our staff, that we weren’t going to be bound by having to do one specific thing,” Dubas said. “Some of the coaches in the (interviewing) process had one way they wanted to play, and that’s fine. That goes with all sports. But Dan’s adaptability and the proof of concept with his past teams was very important to us.”

Muse said the collaborative aspect was important to him, saying that this isn’t just about him, but about the staff as a whole and the organization. It’s something he learned under his two biggest coaching influences: Keith Allain, whom he spent six years with at Yale, and Peter Laviolette, who brought Muse on board with the Predators and Rangers.

The common denominator Muse took from them is treating people the right way and learning how to empower a staff.

“Had I not seen that firsthand from both of them, and the responsibilities they gave me and the belief they gave me in myself through their actions and through the way that we worked together, I think that’s something that I now know as a head coach,” Muse said. “In the different head coach roles that I’ve had, that’s a lesson that I’ve learned from them that I’ve tried to apply.”

Now, Muse is getting the chance to do so in the ultimate head coach position.

“It's an honor to work in the NHL. It's a huge honor to be a head coach in this league,” he said. “It's extremely humbling to be a part of this organization, this city, working with this staff and these players. I couldn't be more excited to get started here.”