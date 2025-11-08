Devils stay undefeated at home with shootout win against Penguins

Allen makes 33 saves for New Jersey, which is 7-0-0 at Prudential Center; Graves scores for Pittsburgh

Penguins at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jake Allen made 33 saves, and the New Jersey Devils remained undefeated at home with a 2-1 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Arseny Gritsyuk scored for the Devils (11-4-0), who are 7-0-0 here and moved within one victory of tying their longest home win streak to start a season (1987-88).

"You want to win games at home, and I think last year we had some real struggles (19-17-5) getting our game going and finding consistency in this building," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It's something that we talked about in training camp and preseason. It was great in the third period; when we need a little more juice, I thought our fans were great."

Ryan Graves scored, and Arturs Silovs made 23 saves for the Penguins (9-4-3), who have lost three of their past four games (1-2-1).

"We can't accept just getting one [goal], but sometimes the game's going to dictate that," Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. "Sometimes it's not going to go your way, [but] we've just got to continue to play the right way. I thought we did that.

“We didn't try to cheat for offense. We had some good looks, [but] unfortunately they didn't go in."

Gritsyuk gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 19:12 of the first period when he stole an attempted backhand pass by Kris Letang in the slot and sent a snap shot past Silovs.

PIT@NJD: Gritsyuk gives Devils lead late in 1st period

New Jersey was outshot 12-6 in the first, but Allen was perfect, including a glove stop against Ville Koivunen on a quick snap shot from the slot at 9:42.

"In this league, it's hard to have your best every night, so I think that's what good teams do -- find ways to get through games when you're not at your best, or maybe the puck's not staying on your stick," Allen said. "Pittsburgh has a really good team and they put us on our heels at times. But we didn't break."

Graves, who played two seasons for the Devils (2021-23), tied it 1-1 with his first goal of the season at 12:33 of the second period. His shot from the left point deflected off the helmet of New Jersey forward Ondrej Palat and got past a screened Allen.

"We're 1-1 and we probably don't have our best by how the first 40 [minutes] went," said Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon, who had five blocked shots, four hits and fought Anthony Mantha in the first. "I think it's a maturity step for us to be able to find a way to get points out of that.

“[Allen] played great and made some big saves, which is a huge part of it. So, we'll take the positives out of it."

Silovs made nine saves in the second, including a glove stop against Jack Hughes’ wrist shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle at 19:11.

PIT@NJD: Silovs robs Hughes with glove save in 2nd period

The Penguins goalie is 1-1-3 in his past five starts.

"You just try to battle," Silovs said. "You just try to put your body in a shooting lane. Sometimes it hits you, sometimes it doesn't. Today, it hit."

Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt scored in the first two rounds of the shootout for the Devils, and Allen denied Bryan Rust and then Crosby to secure the win.

"It's tough with Sid because he always takes the same route every time but has a million different moves he can do," Allen said. "He comes so slow, so he gives himself time to maneuver, maneuver and maneuver, and sort of makes you wait. He's got so many options and when you lose your speed like that, it's a little bit hard to move. But luckily, I got a pad on it."

NOTES: New Jersey is 8-0-0 when scoring first this season. ... Allen extended his season-opening home win streak to five games, tying Chris Terreri (1990-91) for the fourth-longest run in franchise history; Alain Chevrier holds the record with 10 (1987-88). … Keefe said defenseman Dougie Hamilton will miss at least one week because of a lower-body injury sustained in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. With Hamilton unavailable, defenseman Luke Hughes led all skaters in ice time (29:39), and defenseman Simon Nemec played a career-high 26:39. ... Devils defenseman Colton White played his first NHL game since April 13, 2023, as a member of the Anaheim Ducks. He had one shot on goal in 9:55 of ice time. … Crosby had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (five points; three goals, two assists). … Kevin Hayes was activated from injured reserve and made his season debut for the Penguins after the forward sustained an upper-body injury during training camp. Hayes had four hits in 11:10 of ice time.

News Feed

Game Preview: 11.09.25 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Filip Hallander Out At Least Three Months with Blood Clot

Game Preview: 11.08.25 at New Jersey Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Plans for 2026 Night of Assists Gala

Musings: Pens Regroup to Beat Caps

Crosby-Ovechkin rivalry with Penguins, Capitals remains 'great for hockey'

Heinen, Graves Earn Their Way Back

Game Preview: 11.06.25 vs Washington Capitals

AHL Goalie of the Month… and an NHL Call-Up

Musings: Penguins Don't Put Together Full 60 in Toronto

Game Preview: 11.03.25 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Musings: Penguins Have Point Streak Snapped Against Jets

Game Preview: 11.01.25 at Winnipeg Jets

Sign of Success

New Dad, New Perspective

Where You Come From Matters: Ben Kindel

Musings: Penguins Finish October with 8-2-2 Record

Inside Scoop: Mall of America

Rookie Ben Kindel Checks Another Box

Game Preview: 10.30.25 at Minnesota Wild

Where You Come From Matters: Parker Wotherspoon

Musings: A Wild Finish in Philly

Game Preview: 10.28.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Musings: Penguins Extend Point Streak to Six Games

Crosby Becomes Ninth Player in NHL History to Reach 1,700 Points

Game Preview: 10.27.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Rickard Rakell Out 6-8 Weeks, Ville Koivunen Recalled

Forward Rickard Rakell Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

Penguins Induct Four Legends Into Relaunched Hall of Fame

Musings: Penguins Battle Back to Extend Point Streak

Game Preview: 10.25.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Kevin Stevens

A Marriage Made In Hockey

Musings: Strong Start Continues with Win Over Defending Champs

Big Line, Big Impact

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Ron Francis

Game Preview: 10.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

Legend! Legend! Legend!

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 9

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Total Points in Penguins History

Crosby sets Penguins all-time points record in win against Canucks

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Scotty Bowman

Game Preview: 10.21.25 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Where You Come From Matters: Arturs Silovs

Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Eddie Johnston

Kindel and Brunicke Embracing the Process

Game Preview: 10.18.25 at San Jose Sharks 

A Long Time Coming: Hallander Nets His First NHL Goal

Where You Come From Matters: Justin Brazeau