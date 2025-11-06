Crosby-Ovechkin rivalry with Penguins, Capitals remains 'great for hockey'

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby enjoys stability.

Alex Ovechkin provides it.

They were tied together when each No. 1 NHL Draft pick debuted in 2005. Two decades later, nothing has changed.

Crosby, the 38-year-old captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, against Ovechkin, his 40-year-old counterpart with the Washington Capitals, is one of most decorated individual rivalries in NHL history.

"I think it's great," Crosby said Wednesday. "It was great when we first started playing against each other as far as just the rivalry and bringing the best out of everyone. I think it was great for hockey and still is."

The next chapter is Thursday, when the Penguins welcome the Capitals to PPG Paints Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN) for Crosby and Ovechkin's 99th meeting in the regular season or Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Nostalgia won't define it. Each team could use a win.

Ovechkin, whose 900 goals are the most in NHL history, had two in 12 games this season and was without a point in four straight losses (0-3-1) before reaching the milestone in a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Washington (7-5-1) is tied with the Philadelphia Flyers for fourth in the Metropolitan Division after winning it last season at 51-22-9.

"Even if he doesn't have the start he wants, it's still probably their most dangerous guy out there," Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang said. "That shot, you can't sleep on it. If you give him too much room, he's going to make you pay."